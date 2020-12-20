The Purdue women's basketball team built a 7-point halftime lead, found itself down a point after the third quarter, but made a comeback to win, 91-87, at Penn State on Sunday.
A fast-paced scoring barrage from both teams' guards let them score a combined 178 points.
Guards from both sides used a combination of cutting to the paint for plenty of contested shots and fouls and a bombardment of midrange shots to score 139 of the 178 points from 2-point range and from the free throw line.
While Purdue (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten) limited itself to only a few turnovers in the first half. The Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-1) were able to capitalize on forcing eight third quarter turnovers to bring capture the lead late in the third quarter.
Despite some inconsistencies on offense in the second half, junior guard and team captain Kayana Traylor was able to finish the game with 28 points on 56% shooting. She also hit key free throws late in the fourth to seal the road win.
She showed off her scoring prowess alongside junior guard Brooke Moore, who scored 19 points.
The Boilermakers return to action at 2 p.m., Wednesday when they host Nebraska. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes
The Boilers shot 56% from the field and 60% from the 3-point arc.
Three players accounted for 66% of Purdue's scoring, combining for 60 of its 91 points.
Purdue shot 26 free throws to Penn State's 10
Junior guard Kayana Traylor has made 17 straight free throws as of this game
Purdue played a total of 11 players, including senior guard Karissa McLaughlin, who played a total of five minutes in her first game back
Halftime Notes
After a back-and-forth shootout in the second quarter, Purdue escaped the first half with a 46-39 lead on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Boilers' veteran guards provided plenty of scoring in the starting group and off the bench, with three Purdue guards combining for a total of 30 of the team's 46 points while shooting a combined 86% from the field.
Junior guard Kayana Traylor leads the team in scoring with 17 points, drawing fouls in the paint and keeping a consistent rhythm with jump shots to chip away at Penn State's interior defense.
Purdue was able to find ways to get their guards open on offense and move the ball around the floor, gaining seven assists on 12 made shots.
On defense, Purdue's bigs were able to use their size to force pressure on the interior and capitalize on Lady Lion missed shots, grabbing 12 defensive rebounds to Penn State's nine.
Junior guard Karissa McLaughlin was able to log her first minutes of the season after missing five games with an ankle injury.