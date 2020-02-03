The Purdue women's basketball team lost to Indiana 66-54 after struggling to score points over the Hoosiers.
"The entire Big Ten is known for their aggressiveness, for being physical, and I feel like the last couple of games we were doing well matching that and going above it," said senior guard Dominique Oden, "and this game kind of set us back."
The game started off slow with the Boilermakers (15-8, 6-5 Big Ten) missing many of their shots.
That trend continued through the first half as the Boilers' field goal percentage remained in the 20s. The second half did bring a higher field goal percentage, but the difference was not enough to beat the Hoosiers (18-5, 8-3). At the end of the game, Purdue's field goal percentage was 36%.
Oden led in point scoring for the Boilers with 24 points coming from the senior guard.
"(Grant) has to score for us, (Traylor) has to score for us, (Hardin) has to score for us. That's always been the thing; they have to be able to score for us," said head coach Sharon Versyp.
Only four Purdue players were able to score Monday night.
The Boilermakers struggled both defensively and offensively. Indiana managed a 46% field goal percentage.
Purdue's defense couldn't keep Indiana out of the paint with a majority of the Hoosiers' points being made closer to the goal.
The Boilermakers also made less rebounds than their opponent, with only 13 rebounds in the first half. Five defensive rebounds came from Harris.
The second half saw more rebounds than the first.
Indiana's lead began to narrow in the third quarter as Purdue forced turnovers which it was occasionally able to convert into points. The Boilermakers were not able to hold on to their playing style in the third to carry it into the rest of the game.
The Hoosiers were able to adjust to regain a wide gap in scoring in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately Purdue's efforts were not enough, and the Barn Burner trophy will be travelling back to Bloomington.
Purdue will take on Michigan at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.