With a strong offensive surge to start the third quarter, the Purdue women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 80-66, on Thursday night as guard Jeanae Terry had a triple-double.
The third quarter surge pushed the Boilermakers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) the four-point halftime lead over the Gophers (9-12, 2-7). For the rest of the game the Boilers maintained a double-digit lead, eventually winning by 14.
A total team win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UaNFKlt1bu— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) January 28, 2022
However the star of the game was Terry who had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 32:44 of play. It was her second triple-double of the season.
Ava AND-☝JT's 12th dime of the night! pic.twitter.com/yqWKX1NKkd— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) January 28, 2022
When asked to talk about her performance, Terry first said she had to give credit to her teammates for knowing down shots.
It kept the team’s momentum and allowed her to stay aggressive and confident throughout the game.
Her highlight of the day was when she pulled out the “rock the baby celebration” after hitting a tough jumper.
The moment @basquetbol_nae made history 👇 pic.twitter.com/QwCwx9zKim— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) January 28, 2022
Head coach Katie Gearlds said the key to that dominant stretch was Purdue's ability to push the tempo like it did during the first quarter, which it led 18-9.
The Boilers' first quarter fast start came off the back of senior guard Cassidy Hardin and sophomore guard Madison Layden, quickly leading the team to a 9-point lead, while both hitting two 3-point shots in the first quarter.
Layden’s 3-pointer pushed her streak of consecutive games knocking down a 3 to 21. Her second was a logo buzzer-beater to end the quarter, prompting loud cheers of excitement from fans around Mackey Arena.
Meanwhile, Hardin came out playing aggressive, her teammates tried to get her involved early to getting her out of an uncharacteristic shooting slump over her last six games. She made two of her five shots from the arc in the first quarter.
Gearlds said there wasn’t an emphasis on getting her the ball, it’s her job to shoot when she has open shots.
Hardin struggled for the remainder of the first half, missing three more threes to finish 2/8. Gearlds said that she told Hardin at halftime to hold her follow through since she tends to “flick it and get rid of it.”
Her coaching worked, as Hardin went 2 of 4 from deep in the second half.
Freshman guard Jayla Smith also played a big role in making sure the game didn't get out of hand in the second quarter when Purdue was outscored, 17-12. Minnesota found life going on a 10-0 run to take its first and only lead of the game. Smith went on a 6-0 run to regain the momentum for the Boilers and her team never looked back.
Both Smith and freshman guard Ava Learn stepped up, as senior guard Brooke Moore had an uncharacteristic bad day shooting the ball (3 of 11 from the field). The freshmen duo combined for 19 points hitting on 8 of 12 shots. Learn also grabbed four rebounds.
“(Learn's) energy is always there,” Smith said. “Her rebounding, she does everything hard.”
Gearlds said that “they are growing up before our eyes." She said she didn’t want to throw them into the deep end too quickly in order to give them adequate time to learn, but now they’ve grown into “who (the team) needs them to be.”
She said she was quite impressed by one of Smith’s plays where she blocked and got to the rim lighting quick.
Big Ten play continues for Purdue as they travel to Nebraska to play 3 p.m. Sunday. The game can be streamed on BTN+.
NOTES:
JT MAKES HISTORY
Terry's 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 rebounds were made even more impressive as the junior played a completely clean game without a turnover. She also added three steals and finished with a plus-minus of +13. The Detroit native's first triple-double came against Miami on Dec. 19 with 11 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds. The other two triple-doubles by Boilermakers were by Stephanie White (vs. Indiana, 1/22/99) and Danielle Campbell (vs. Butler, 11/17/09)
First @PurdueWBB player with two triple-doubles in a season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/q7YAMFXMKw— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 28, 2022
DIMES & TAKEAWAYS
Purdue notched 19 assists on 32 made field goals and finished with twice as many assists to turnovers for the second time this season. On the defensive end, Purdue forced 15 turnovers and recorded nine steals, its most in a conference game this season. Madison Layden led the team with four steals, matching her career high. The Boilermakers scored 20 points off turnovers for the sixth time this year.
JT MAKES HISTORY
Terry's 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 rebounds were made even more impressive as the junior played a completely clean game without a turnover. She also added three steals and finished with a plus-minus of +13. The Detroit native's first triple-double came against Miami on Dec. 19 with 11 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds. The other two triple-doubles by Boilermakers were by Stephanie White (vs. Indiana, 1/22/99) and Danielle Campbell (vs. Butler, 11/17/09)
DIMES & TAKEAWAYS
Purdue notched 19 assists on 32 made field goals and finished with twice as many assists to turnovers for the second time this season. On the defensive end, Purdue forced 15 turnovers and recorded nine steals, its most in a conference game this season. Madison Layden led the team with four steals, matching her career high. The Boilermakers scored 20 points off turnovers for the sixth time this year.
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Minnesota 47-23, snapping a three-game slide against the Golden Gophers.
• Cassidy's 3-point streak extended to 21 games. She is one shy of the third longest streak in program history, held by Katie Gearlds.
• Madison Layden hit double figures for the 13th straight game.
• Since 2019, a Boilermaker has hit double-digit assists 19 times. Terry has three of them in 20 games.
• After giving up 54 points in the paint Monday night against No. 7/8 Michigan, the Boilermakers surrendered just 24 points in the lane.
• Sara Scalia, who had 30 against Purdue last season, entered Thursday averaging 16.4 points per game. The Boilermakers held her to just 10 points on the night.
• Purdue is 11-3 when making seven or more 3-pointers and 5-1 when an opponent tops that number from distance.
• Jayla Smith jumped back into double figures for the first time since the season opener, finishing with 10 points.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.