Purdue’s seniors scored 71 of Purdue’s 86 points on Senior Night.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) took on Penn State (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten) Wednesday night in Mackey Arena for the team’s last home game of the season and won 86-62.
In their last matchup in early January, the Boilermakers fell 70-60 to the Nittany Lions. The Boilermaker shot their fourth lowest field goal percentage of the season at just .393%.
Lasha Petree and Caitlyn Harper combined for 41 points, with Petree scoring 23.
Purdue started out hot in the game, scoring 8 points in the first minute. Petree made an easy layup within the first 5 seconds of the game and senior guard Cassidy Hardin hit two 3-point shots in a row to force an early Penn State timeout.
While the Nittany Lions were unable to score any points until almost the 6 minute mark, Harper scored three straight buckets for the Boilermakers late to give them a 26-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Purdue picked up right where it left off to start the second quarter with a quick score from senior guard Abbey Ellis. A 6-0 Boilermaker run with layups from Ellis and Harper gave the team a 20-point lead early.
Purdue went six for seven in their trips to the basket with Petree and junior guard Madison Layden making a 3-point shot and layup from senior guard Jeanae Terry which helped them get a 57-34 lead at the half.
The seniors were the stars of the show in the first half as they scored 49 of Purdue’s 57 points. Petree led the team with 15 points and a rebound and Harper was second with 14 points and five rebounds.
It was a much slower start for the Boilermakers in the second half until Layden made a 3-point basket at the 7 minute mark to get the crowd cheering. Purdue then proceeded to make four out of their next five shots with another 3-point basket from Hardin and a layup from Petree.
After Purdue took a 27-point lead midway through the third quarter, a 2-minute scoring drought by the Boilermakers allowed Penn State to crawl their way back into the game making the score 73-52 at the end of the third quarter.
Combined with a scoring drought for the Nittany Lions and layups from Petree and Purdue senior forward Rickie Woltman, the Boilermakers really started to pull away, leading by 23 points midway through the fourth quarter.
A late scoring drought by both teams ultimately didn’t matter as the Boilermakers came away with a much needed bounce-back home win 86-62.
Petree led the team with 23 points and two rebounds and Harper was second with 18 points and eight rebounds. Terry was also on the verge of getting her third triple-double with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She also ended with eight steals.
The Boilermakers will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers Sunday at 3 p.m. in their final game of the regular season. This game will air on Big Ten Plus.