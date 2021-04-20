Former Purdue forward Tamara Farquhar has announced her intent to transfer to Michigan State University, according to a tweet from Michigan State's women's basketball account.
Farquhar, a four-year starter for the Boilermakers, averaged 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in the 23 games she played this season. She earned the starting power forward spot after forward Ae'rianna Harris graduated from the program in the season prior.
Farquhar becomes the final of the four senior transfers to officially transfer to another program. Senior guard Karissa McLaughlin became the first to officially transfer after announcing her intent to join the Marquette Eagles on March 31.
Where four transfers have left the program, two have entered. Guard transfers Mide Oriyomi and Abbey Ellis logging 43 total starts for their respective programs, they will look to make up for the production the four seniors left behind.