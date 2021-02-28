The Purdue women's basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Illinois Sunday afternoon.
The game started out with the lead going back and forth. The Illini (3-17, 1-16 Big Ten) and the Boilermakers (7-14, 4-13) battled for the advantage, but neither team was able to hold on to it for very long.
That is, until the third quarter, when Purdue took the lead and ran with it. The Boilers held on to the advantage for almost the rest of the game. Illinois managed to whittle down the lead and tie the game with only a few minutes left in the game, but a pair of free throws from freshman center Ra Shaya Kyle put the Boilermakers back in the lead.
"I was really nervous, but I knew I had to knock them down because I had just missed three in a row," Kyle said.
Another pair of free throws from junior guard Kayana Traylor with only 4.7 seconds left in the game sealed the win for the Boilers.
Junior guard Brooke Moore, an early season standout, led the team in points and 3-pointers with 17 points and three 3-pointers out of eight attempts.
Another early season standout, Kyle, played big with eight rebounds to lead the team.
"I thought Shay played her best today," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "I thought she played exceptionally well for her seniors."
During halftime, videos of the graduating seniors played on the big screen as a way for them to acknowledge the teammates and coaches who had made their time as a Boilermaker a good experience.
The senior night festivities continued after the game as the team took a moment to recognize the seniors and present them with framed jerseys. Versyp also made a video talking about the graduating seniors and thanking them for their time on the team.
Purdue closes out the season on the road, against Indiana on Saturday. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on BTN+.
Game Notes:
- Both teams had a 41% field goal percentage.
- Purdue had 38 rebounds.
- Both teams had 10 offensive rebounds.
- The Illini shot 11/15 from the line while the Boilers shot 12/17.
- Purdue had a 36% 3-point percentage over Illinois' 31%.
Halftime Notes:
The Boilermakers started off their last home game of the season with an early lead that did not last long. At the half, Purdue leads 29-27.
A last-second jumper from freshman center Ra Shaya Kyle gave the Boilermakers the lead to end the second quarter, after a back and forth first half.
Illinois (3-16, 1-15 Big Ten) continued to battle back against Purdue (6-14, 3-13) throughout the first quarter and into the second.
Both teams were constantly fighting each other to get the upper hand and when one team had the lead it was not long until they lost it. The lead changed six times in the first half.
The first quarter both opened and closed with a 3-pointer. The former from senior forward/guard Jenelle Grant and the latter from junior guard Brooke Moore.