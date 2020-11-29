In a physical battle down low, Purdue's women's basketball team won its season opener 80-69 against North Alabama.
"It was nice to play against somebody else and show all the hard work we've put in these past few months," junior guard Kayana Traylor said.
After struggling to score from the field in the first half, the Boilers (1-0) were able to come out in the second half and out-perform the Lions (0-3) in almost all areas.
"The first half was first game jitters and we just had to get over that hump," senior forward Tamara Farquhar said.
Purdue's largest lead came on the glass, where they out-rebounded North Alabama 45-38. Purdue led by as many as 13 rebounds during the fourth quarter. This allowed the Boilermakers to get many second-chance opportunities and dominate the paint.
"Because of our height that causes some problems for some teams," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "We have more athleticism and that's got to be a key for the rest of our season."
Purdue was given another spark midway through the fourth quarter when freshman center Ra Shaya Kyle put up four unanswered layups. Kyle ended the game with 16 points and nine rebounds.
"She'll make a really big difference in the paint," Farquhar said.
Kyle only played for eight minutes.
In the second half, the Boilers were more successful in their shots from the paint and increased their field-goal percentage from 30% in the first half to 40% in the second.
Both teams saw an abundance of attempts from the foul line throughout the game. The Boilermakers made 68% of their free throws and the Lions made 72%. Nearly half of Purdue's points came from the foul line in the first half.
Purdue struggled from beyond the arc Sunday, making only one 3-pointer out of 13 attempts.
In the first quarter the Boilers and Lions struggled for the lead, but Purdue was able to take charge and hold onto the lead for the rest of the game.
With restrictions due to COVID-19 there were no fans allowed in Mackey so cardboard cutouts replaced the crowd and fake fan noise was played during the game.
"The cardboard cutouts are a little weird to me," Farquhar said.
Game Notes:
- Purdue grabbed 7 more rebounds than North Alabama.
- Purdue made 1 3-pointer out of 13 attempts.
- North Alabama shot 41% from the field; Purdue shot 40%.
- Purdue had 9 more field goal attempts than North Alabama.
- Ra Shaya Kyle made four unanswered layup in the fourth quarter. She finished with 16 points on the night.
- Purdue led for 35:07.
Halftime Notes:
In its first game of the season, the Purdue women's basketball team leads North Alabama 37-28 at the half.
Purdue (0-0) made only two jump shots outside the paint in the first half, coming from sophomore forward Rickie Woltman and senior guard Jenelle Grant. The remainder of the Boilermakers' points came from layups, close-range jump shots within the paint and free throws.
North Alabama (0-2) was able to establish a small lead early in the game, but made only one of eight consecutive field goals midway through the first quarter, allowing the Boilermakers to come back.
Eventually, the Boilers were able to pull ahead of the Lions and held on to that lead for the rest of the first half. As the second quarter continued, Purdue was able to lengthen the lead.
Freshman center Ra Shaya Kyle, one of Purdue's two freshmen, was able to lead in both points and rebounds for part of the second quarter in her first game as a Boilermaker.