While the Purdue women’s basketball team is enjoying its time in Cancún, Mexico – going swimming with dolphins and spending time on the beach – the team knows they aren’t just there to have fun.
“This is a business trip,” Jeanae Terry said. “We want to go 3-0. We want to show people that we can compete against the best. Cancún is just another trip to show that. Yeah, we want to have a good time, but that's when we build chemistry.”
The Boilermakers (4-0) take on Harvard (3-1) on Thanksgiving Day in the first of three games on three consecutive days as part of the Cancún Challenge.
Harvard’s only loss so far this season was against UMass 77-67 off an 11-0 Minutewomen run in the final three minutes.
Harvard’s Harmoni Turner is averaging 17.3 points per game. Last season’s Ivy League Rookie of the Year is also giving out 5.5 assists per game and leads the team in points, assists and rebounds.
“Three games in three days is gonna be tough, but it's something we wanted to do because we want to make sure we're playing three games in three days, sometime later in the season,” head coach Katie Gearlds said, referencing the NCAA Tournament.
As the games wear on, one major factor of the tournament will be the team’s multitude of players..
“I think our depth is really gonna show,” fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin said. “Obviously, playing three games in a row is gonna be tough, and we’re going to need everyone to come in and contribute minutes because you can't play someone 40 minutes every single game, or they’ll get tired.”
Purdue had nine players play over 10 minutes in its last game against Indiana State, and Gearlds said there’s potential for freshmen Lilly Stoddard and Addison Potts to factor in more as the season goes on.
The game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving and will stream on FloHoops.