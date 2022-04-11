Five women’s basketball players have left the program since the end of the season.
Junior guards Jeanae Terry and Mide Oriyomi, sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle, senior guard Brooke Moore and senior forward Nyagoa Gony announced their intention to enter the transfer portal in the past two weeks.
Kyle, Moore and Terry were among the top six scorers on the team last season, scoring 11, 10.3 and 7.2 points per game, respectively. Terry and Kyle also led the team in rebounds per game at 7 and 5.7, and Terry led the team in assists with 183 total.
Terry announced her intention to transfer on Twitter Tuesday after playing one season with the Boilermakers. She transferred into the program from Illinois before the season and scored 19 total points in a pair of wins over her former team during the season. She also totaled 15 points in Purdue’s two games in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament against Southern Illinois and Marquette. She was a consistent starter for the team.
Kyle announced her entry to the portal on Twitter on March 30, thanking head coach Katie Gearlds, former head coach Sharon Versyp and the entire Purdue program for her “amazing experiences and relationships.” She has not yet announced a destination. She was recruited by Versyp and entered Purdue’s program before the 2020-21 season.
Moore transferred into the program before the 2020-21 season from Auburn, and she started in 18 of the team’s 23 games, before seeing her role diminish in the 2021-22 season. She and Gony are being considered graduate transfers and were not expected to return to the program after the season.
Oriyomi is another one-year transfer, coming into the program before the season from Northeastern. She averaged nine minutes per game in 16 of the team’s 32 games and averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. She did not directly announce her intention to transfer but retweeted a highlight video posted to YouTube that announced she had two years of eligibility left and could play right away.