Purdue (11-4, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Michigan (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten)
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. | Venue: Mackey Arena | TV: Big Ten Plus
Final: 80-59 Michigan. Purdue drops to 11-5 and 2-4 in the Big Ten.
4:28 4Q: 72-52 Michigan. Media timeout.
End 3Q: 60-44 Michigan. The Boilers were held to just 9 points in the third quarter, while giving up 21 to Michigan.
2:14 3Q: 54-40 Michigan. Purdue giving up a 13-3 run and has not scored in two and a half minutes.
6:31 3Q: 49-37 Michigan. The Wolverines are on an 8-0 run and Purdue calls a timeout. The Boilers have not scored in 2 minutes and 48 seconds.
End 1H: 39-35 Michigan. Madison Layden hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired, but Michigan scored at the end of the half to make it a 4-point game.
Layden leads Purdue with 11 points. Michigan's Emily Kiser scored 10 points in the second quarter and was the only Wolverine to score more than 2.
3:01 2Q: 31-28 Michigan. Abbey Ellis limping after taking a hard fall on an attempted layout. She subs out and is working with the trainer.
4:07 2Q: 29-28 Michigan. Cassidy Hardin makes a 3-pointer to cut Michigan's lead to just 1 point and force the Wolverines to take a timeout.
Purdue has forced 9 turnovers in the first half which has helped keep the game close.
4:54 2Q: 27-23 Michigan. After Michigan takes a 7-point lead, Madison Layden hits a 3-pointer in response.
7:20 2Q: 23-18 Michigan. The Wolverines are out-rebounding the Boilers 12-4. Five of their rebounds were offensive and Michigan has 4 second chance points.
End 1Q: 23-18 Michigan. The Boilermakers put together a 8-2 run to end the first quarter. Madison Layden, Abbey Ellis, Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petree with the points.
Madison Layden leads Purdue with 5 points. Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin have 4 and 3 respectively. Michigan's Leigha Brown scored 9 points in the first quarter. Laila Phelia trails her with 6.
3:07 1Q: 16-10 Michigan. Lasha Petree makes both of her free throws for her first points of the game.
4:19 1Q: 13-8 Michigan. Caitlyn Harper and Madison Layden make a duo of 3-pointers to pull together a 6-0 run.
4:24 1Q: Lasha Petree is substituted in.
4:36 1Q: 13-2 Michigan. The Wolverines are on an 11-0 run, capitalizing on a three and a half minute Purdue scoring drought.
6:14 1Q: 6-2 Michigan. Four turnovers in the early going, Michigan's scored 4 off of them.
6:30 1Q: Ava Learn is the first player to be substituted in. No sign of Lasha Petree, but she is dressed out.
8:13 1Q: Tied at 2-2. Jayla Smith scores Purdue's first points of the game.
Starting lineups: Purdue- G Jeanae Terry, G Jayla Smith, G Madison Layden, G Abbey Ellis, F Caitlyn Harper. Notably, Purdue's leading scorer Lasha Petree is not starting.
Michigan - G Maddie Nolan, G Leigha Brown, G Laila Phelia, F Emily Kiser, F Cameron Williams