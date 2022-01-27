The Purdue women’s basketball (12-7, 3-5) team led 30-26 at the half against Minnesota (9-11, 2-6) after an aggressive performance by senior guard Cassidy Hardin.
Hardin has struggled in her last six games from 3-point range, shooting 10/43. Today, she came out confident, still firing up shots behind the constant encouragement of head coach Katie Gearlds.
Through two quarters, she has six points, but also dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds.
Along with her, three other Boilermakers, including sophomore guard Madison Layden, have 6 points. Layden’s first make marks her 21st consecutive game with a made 3-point shot. Her second, a long-range buzzer-beater from the logo, ended the first quarter with loud cheers echoing through Mackey Arena.
The Golden Gophers fought their way back in the second quarter, taking the lead for a brief moment. The Boilermaker’s freshmen would be the ones helping the team fight back and retake the lead.
Freshman guard Jayla Smith shot an efficient 75% from the floor while freshman guard Ava Learn rotated in to play center to give junior forward Rickie Woltman a break. Learn made both of her shots.
The Boiler’s are shooting 35% from the floor. Thanks to an increased performance on defense, they’ve kept Minnesota to 28%. Forcing turnovers became a main factor for the Boilermaker’s lead, forcing eight turnovers while giving up four to the Golden Gophers.