A strong lead early in the game couldn't save the Boilermakers from a scoring surge by the Nittany Lions that started in the second quarter and lasted through the end of the game with a final score of 80-70.
The Boilers (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) saw their 10-point first quarter lead dwindle in the second quarter and eventually flip as the Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) found a rhythm and gained confidence.
Turnovers were a recurring problem for the Boilers. After 14 turnovers in the first half, the Boilers had tallied up 24 total turnovers by the final buzzer.
"It's unacceptable," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "Period."
Coach Versyp said practices are really intense, but what they work on didn't carry over.
Even though the Boilers were mostly able to keep up with the Lions from the field, 3-point shooting was what saved and eventually secured the win for the Lions.
The third quarter saw a back-and-forth battle between the teams, but two 3-point shots in a row by the Lions' freshman guard Maddie Burke allowed Penn State to break away.
The Lions led the third quarter 57-50 and the Boilers never saw the lead again, even down by 21 at one point.
Two early 3-point shots by freshman guard Madison Layden and junior guard Kayana Traylor set up a strong lead for most of the first half, but the shots from the 3-point line fell apart after that.
The Boilermakers dominated the first half in rebounding, but the Lions took over in the second. The Boilers had a total of 15 offensive rebounds while the Lions had nine — eight of which came in the second half.
On moving forward, senior forward Tamara Farquhar said the team needs to focus on holding on to the ball and not getting flustered.
Senior center Fatou Diagne led the Boilermakers in scoring. In 31 minutes, Diagne scored 14 points and went 7-12 to try to keep the Boilers alive from the paint. She had 18 rebounds, and seven from the offensive glass. However, she also had six turnovers on the game — coming second only to junior guard Kayana Traylor with eight.
Despite this game deepening the Boilers' losing record, Coach Versyp said she has not ruled out the team's NCAA Tournament prospects.
"We still have eight or nine more games. Anything can happen."
Game Notes:
Purdue shot 15% from the arc while Penn State was 10-for-23 and 43.5% shooting.
Scoring from fouls was evenly distributed. Each team saw the the free-throw line 15 times. The Boilers scored 11 from the line, and the Lions scored 10.
Halftime Notes:
The Purdue women's basketball team headed into the locker room tied with the Nittany Lions at 32 points Sunday afternoon.
Despite leading the Lions (5-7, 2-6 Big Ten) by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, turnovers and fouls by the Boilers (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) gave the Lions enough opportunities to close the gap.
After a layup by senior guard Tamara Farquhar put the Boilers on the board, two early 3-point shots by freshman guard Madison Layden and junior guard Kayana Traylor put the Boilers up 8-2 three minutes into the first quarter.
The Boilers' ability to bring in 11 offensive rebounds earned them an additional 6 points where the Lions only recovered one.
Senior center Fatou Diagne led the Boilers with 6 points and 12 rebounds while junior guard Rokia Doumbia ended the half with 5 points and a pair of steals.
Purdue could do little to stop late back-to-back 3-point shots that allowed the Lions to tie the game after trips to the free-throw line for both teams with 10 seconds left in the half.