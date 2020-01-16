Purdue’s women’s basketball team is not immune to this year’s plague of injuries, but those injuries presented the opportunity that junior forward Jenelle Grant needed to prove herself.
Grant transferred to Purdue last year, seeking a greater challenge in both her academic and athletic careers. After spending the first part of the season playing a lesser role, Grant has earned her opportunity and risen to a pivotal one.
“When the opportunity presents itself, you step up,” Grant said. “With having one of our key players out with injury, and in my position, I had to step up.”
The junior forward is coming off her own preseason leg injury and is steadily improving.
“Now she’s just trying to get back into her rhythm, playing and being confident,” head coach Sharon Versyp said.
Grant was unable to play much in games earlier this season. She logged an average eight minutes of playing time until the most recent games, where she played 21 minutes against Indiana and 29 minutes against Northwestern.
In addition to playing for the majority of the game against Northwestern, Grant also led the team in scoring with 16 points.
But she doesn’t focus on how many minutes she plays; she capitalizes on every minute she can and focuses on doing what she can to help her team.
“You can only adjust by being in the game and being in the moment,” Grant said.
Grant was quick to adjust from having a minimal role to playing increasingly more minutes.
Grant attended the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, before transferring.
“I did two years there. It was a great school, but for me personally, I think I was just looking for something more and then I definitely found that with Purdue,” Grant said. “This is a better fit for me.”
In addition to adjusting to her new role on the team, Grant had to grow accustomed to the weather. The London native was not originally used to the California heat, but Indiana’s fog and chilly weather is right up her alley.
“The biggest difference for me is the weather change,” Grant said. “London is quite similar weather to Indiana. California obviously had a really nice heat, but (I) just take it as a new opportunity and take it day by day.”