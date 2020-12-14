The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship will likely be held in a single geographic area, according to a statement released by the DI Women's Basketball Committee Monday morning.
The committee is in talks with the city of San Antonio, Texas, to hold the 64-team tournament in the city and its surrounding region. The timeframe of the tournament has not changed from its original March-April dates, but the exact venues and game dates are still being worked out.
"Conducting the championship in one geographic region allows for more planning and execution of safeguards that provide potential benefits for promoting the health and safety of student-athletes, the NCAA membership and all individuals involved in the championship,” said committee chair Nina King said in a statement. “By making this difficult decision now, it allows for an earlier opportunity to work proactively with local public health officials within the host communities and ensures that the identified guidelines and protocols are considered for a more controlled environment."
The Women's Final Four will be held in the Alamodome, and hosted by Incarnate Word, the University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports per the release.
This decision comes a month after the DI Men's Basketball Committee announced the possibility of March Madness being held in and around Indianapolis. Both decisions came due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19.