The Boilermakers have two more home games before packing their bags for Cancún, Mexico.
Women’s basketball (2-0) will face SIU-Edwardsville (0-2) on Thursday and Indiana State (2-0) on Sunday, both at home.
SIUE is winless so far after getting trounced by Saint Louis 95-35 in its first game. The Cougars fought to keep their next game a bit closer, losing to Eastern Michigan 71-62. So far, they have outscored their opponents in just one out of eight quarters of play.
Indiana State also faced Saint Louis in its first game and edged out the Billikens 64-62. In their most recent game Wednesday, it won 84-71 against Central Michigan.
Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree said that the team’s focus in these upcoming games is on themselves.
“I think we’re growing with every game,” Petree said. “We’re picking out what we need to fix and what we need to work on to get better for the next game and to get into the Big Ten season.”
At least an hour and a half of each of the team’s 2-hour practices is focused on defense, Gearlds said. Purdue has held both of its opponents so far to 61 points.
While the offense has been productive in early games, scoring 90 points against Murray State, that won’t be the team’s identity going forward, Gealrds said.
“I think we’re trying to be a team whose identity relies on the defensive end,” she said. “I know we scored 90 the other day, but that’s not really the makeup of our ballclub.
“We’ll have days when we do catch fire as a group, but if we’ve got to be able to keep teams in the 60s. If we can keep teams around 55 to 65 points, I feel like we can score enough points. But we’ve got to be gritty, we’ve got to be hungry.”
Gearlds said she’s confident in the team’s ability to score and get better as the season goes on.
“Our game will not always be pretty, but if we can find ways to keep getting better defensively, our offense will eventually catch up,” she said.