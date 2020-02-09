The Purdue women’s basketball team lost to No. 20 Iowa 83-71 Sunday afternoon.
Iowa got on the board first with a layup from senior guard Makenzie Meyer, but Purdue fired back with a trio of 3-point baskets from sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin. The 9-0 run took just over a minute, putting Purdue up 9-2.
The Boilers got out to a modest lead going into the second quarter, putting together a free throw from junior center Fatou Diagne and a 3-pointer from Traylor to go up 18-14.
The Hawkeyes stormed back after the first media timeout, taking the score to 12-12 with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes took a brief lead, but senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris made a layup, once again tying the game.
In the second, there was a series of four lead changes that put Iowa up 27-26 at the media timeout. The quarter ended 39-33 Iowa.
After the half, the Boilers weathered a 3 from Iowa to make it 44-37. The Hawkeyes continued to apply offensive pressure, and went up 53-41 with five minutes remaining. Many of Iowa’s points came from Meyer, who made 9 points in the third quarter before a Purdue timeout.
A much-needed 3 for Purdue came from junior forward Jenelle Grant, but Iowa fired right back with a 3 from junior guard Alexis Sevillian. Traylor brought the score to 58-47 going into the media timeout.
The foul game looked opposite from the first half, as Iowa had four and Purdue had one. A series of two Iowa fouls gave Purdue a 2-point opportunity.
The Boilers continued to score, but so did Iowa. The score was 63-53 with a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter. The Boilers went on a 6-point run to end the quarter 63-57.
Purdue continued to close the gap in the fourth quarter, with a 3-point basket from Traylor making the score 64-60. A layup from Grant made it 64-62 as Iowa called a timeout.
Purdue’s scoring streak started to dry up after the timeout, and the Hawkeyes went up 67-62 with approximately six minutes remaining.
Iowa’s lead extended to 70-63 going into a Purdue timeout.
The Hawkeyes kept scoring, and brough the score to 77-64 until another Purdue timeout with three minutes remaining.
With two minutes remaining, Purdue couldn’t seem to get Iowa away from their basket. A pair of rebounds ultimately gave Iowa 3 points.
Purdue put up 5 points going into the final minute of the game, but was still down by 11.
In the final minute, Purdue started fouling. It struggled to get possession of the ball, as Iowa recovered one free-throw and later got a steal before Purdue could put together any offense.
Harris surged towards the third all-time Big Ten block record in the second half, earning one to make it eight more for the next spot.
The game ended 83-71 Iowa. The Boilers travel to Wisconsin on Thursday.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series against Iowa 40-33.
• The Boilermakers are now 9-4 in its annual fundraiser for local cancer patients and families.
• Diagne cleaned up on the glass on both ends of the floor with six offensive boards and eighth defensive rebounds.
• Working through a slow-shooting game, Dominique Oden scored all six of her points during Purdue's second-half run.
• Purdue won the rebounding battle 33-31. The Boilermakers converted 14 offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points.
• For the third straight game, Purdue committed 11 or fewer turnovers.
• Grant finished in double figures for the third time this season.
• The game featured eight lead changes, which tied Purdue's season high at Northwestern.
• Purdue forced 11 Iowa turnovers and flipped them into 17 points. The Boilermakers have scored at least 15 points off turnovers in six of the last seven games.
• The Boilermakers are 0-5 against ranked opposition in 2019-20.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
The Purdue women’s basketball team trails No. 20 Iowa 39-33 at the half in Mackey Arena.
Iowa got on the board first with a layup from senior guard Mackenzie Meyer, but Purdue fired back with a trio of 3-point baskets from sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin. The 9-0 run took just over a minute, putting Purdue up 9-2.
Sophomore guard Kayana Traylor was the second Boiler to put points up, earning 2.
The Hawkeyes stormed back after the first media timeout, taking the score to 12-12 with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes took a brief lead, but senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris made a layup, once again tying the game.
The Boilers took a modest lead going into the second quarter, putting together a made free throw from junior center Fatou Diagne and a 3-pointer from Traylor to go up 18-14.
Iowa went up 22-20 in the second quarter after Hawkeye sophomore forward Monika Czinano put up 6 points. After this, there was a series of four lead changes that continued through the quarter. At the media timeout with 4:36 left, Iowa led 27-26.
At this point, Purdue had four fouls to Iowa’s one.
The Hawkeyes came into a 5-point lead when Purdue junior guard Karissa McLaughlin hit a 3. Iowa kept scoring, and took a 6-point lead into halftime, 39-33.