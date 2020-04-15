Sophomore guard Brooke Moore transferred from Auburn University today, joining head coach Sharon Versyp and the Boilermakers in West Lafayette. The former Auburn starter will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Brooke to our program," Versyp said. "She was one of the top guards in the nation coming out of high school. She has tremendous versatility that allows her to impact the game in a variety of ways. I cannot wait for her to get on campus and start working with our team."
Coming out of Henry County High School, Moore was a five-star prospect as the No. 42 player and No. 11 guard by ESPN HoopGurlz for the class of 2018. She was named the Class AAAA Player of the Year as a senior and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year three times.
Moore appeared in 46 games over the last two seasons for Auburn. The Atlanta native moved into the starting lineup for 17 of her 21 outings in 2019-20. She totaled 8.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game as a sophomore.
Due to transfer regulations, Moore is slated to sit out the 2019-20 season. The NCAA Division I Council however is expected to discuss immediate eligibility for first-time transfers later this spring.