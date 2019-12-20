12/18/19 Off-the-Court, Education Day

The Purdue women's basketball team is introduced during pre-game ceremonies against Western Kentucky on Dec. 18.

The Purdue women’s basketball team will have one more opportunity to tune for the upcoming Big Ten basketball schedule on what might be considered a redemption tour.

The Boilers (8-3) will host Bowling Green (6-4) at noon Saturday – their last game to prepare for conference play.

A season ago, Purdue was 9-4 in the pre-season, but followed that up with an 8-10 league record. The losing conference record was the first time in four seasons.

However, Bowling Green is the focus now.

The two teams have one common opponent in the 2019-20 season – Green Bay. Purdue won in Mackey, 68-55, while Bowling Green lost, 73-54, in a holiday tournament in Canada.

The Falcons have four starters who average double figures, but only one projected starter who is talker than 6-0.

Angela Perry, a 6-2 junior center, leads the team in scoring with a 15.7 points per game average. She does not lead the team in rebounding, but does in blocking shots (1.7 average per game). Caterrion Thompson, a 5-10 senior guard, is the team’s second leading scorer at 15.1 points per game.

Next in scoring is Indiana native Madisen Parker, a 5-9 guard from Fort Wayne, who averages 13.8 per game. And the final double-figure scorer is Kadie Hempflign, a 5-9 sophomore forward, who leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 per game.

The final expected starter is Mari Hill, a 5-6 junior guard from Japan, who averages 5.6 points per game.

Thompson, who missed all last season due to an injury, has been a double-digit scorer in each of the Falcons’ games this season.

GAME NOTES:

• In Purdue’s last outing Karissa McLaughlin, 5-7 junior guard, scored her 1,000th career point.

McLaughlin and Bowling Green’s Madisen Parker were teammates at Fort Wayne Homestead High School. The two played on the girl’s Class 4A State Championship team that finished the season 28-2.

• Purdue is 5-0 at home this season.

• The last time these two teams played each other – Dec. 23, 2013 – Purdue won, 57-48. Purdue’s largest margin of victory in the series is 14 points in 2012.

• Bowling Green is coached by Robyn Fralick, a 2004 Davidson graduate. She is in her second season for the Falcons and sports a 15-25 record. She is in her fifth season as a head coach, Previously, she was previously at Ashland University where she was 104-3. In 2016-17, her team won the NCAA Division II championship and was runners-up the following season.

• Purdue leads the series between the two schools, wining 6 and losing 3. The Boilers are 4-1 at home against the Falcons and 2-2 at Bowling Green.

• This will be the last of an eight-game road trip for Bowling Green. It was last home for a game on Nov. 18.

• Bowling Green will be making its second appearance in the State of Indiana this season, having previously lost at Valparaiso, 95-90, on Nov. 24.

• With a 6-4 record, Bowling Green is tied for the third best non-conference record in the 12-team Mid American Conference. Only Buffalo (8-2) and Kent State (6-3) have better records (after Thursday night games). Ball State, which beat Providence on Thursday night, has a 6-4 record, too.

