The Purdue women’s basketball team will have one more opportunity to tune for the upcoming Big Ten basketball schedule on what might be considered a redemption tour.
The Boilers (8-3) will host Bowling Green (6-4) at noon Saturday – their last game to prepare for conference play.
A season ago, Purdue was 9-4 in the pre-season, but followed that up with an 8-10 league record. The losing conference record was the first time in four seasons.
However, Bowling Green is the focus now.
The two teams have one common opponent in the 2019-20 season – Green Bay. Purdue won in Mackey, 68-55, while Bowling Green lost, 73-54, in a holiday tournament in Canada.
The Falcons have four starters who average double figures, but only one projected starter who is talker than 6-0.
Angela Perry, a 6-2 junior center, leads the team in scoring with a 15.7 points per game average. She does not lead the team in rebounding, but does in blocking shots (1.7 average per game). Caterrion Thompson, a 5-10 senior guard, is the team’s second leading scorer at 15.1 points per game.
Next in scoring is Indiana native Madisen Parker, a 5-9 guard from Fort Wayne, who averages 13.8 per game. And the final double-figure scorer is Kadie Hempflign, a 5-9 sophomore forward, who leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 per game.
The final expected starter is Mari Hill, a 5-6 junior guard from Japan, who averages 5.6 points per game.
Thompson, who missed all last season due to an injury, has been a double-digit scorer in each of the Falcons’ games this season.
GAME NOTES:
• In Purdue’s last outing Karissa McLaughlin, 5-7 junior guard, scored her 1,000th career point.
• McLaughlin and Bowling Green’s Madisen Parker were teammates at Fort Wayne Homestead High School. The two played on the girl’s Class 4A State Championship team that finished the season 28-2.
• Purdue is 5-0 at home this season.
• The last time these two teams played each other – Dec. 23, 2013 – Purdue won, 57-48. Purdue’s largest margin of victory in the series is 14 points in 2012.
• Bowling Green is coached by Robyn Fralick, a 2004 Davidson graduate. She is in her second season for the Falcons and sports a 15-25 record. She is in her fifth season as a head coach, Previously, she was previously at Ashland University where she was 104-3. In 2016-17, her team won the NCAA Division II championship and was runners-up the following season.
• Purdue leads the series between the two schools, wining 6 and losing 3. The Boilers are 4-1 at home against the Falcons and 2-2 at Bowling Green.
• This will be the last of an eight-game road trip for Bowling Green. It was last home for a game on Nov. 18.
• Bowling Green will be making its second appearance in the State of Indiana this season, having previously lost at Valparaiso, 95-90, on Nov. 24.
• With a 6-4 record, Bowling Green is tied for the third best non-conference record in the 12-team Mid American Conference. Only Buffalo (8-2) and Kent State (6-3) have better records (after Thursday night games). Ball State, which beat Providence on Thursday night, has a 6-4 record, too.