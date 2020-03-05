The Purdue women’s basketball team is ready to embrace a fresh start as it faces off against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (17-13, 8-10 Big Ten) ended their regular season with a 77-56 loss to Ohio State at home on Saturday, capping a three-game losing streak. The team remains optimistic and aims to be aggressive against a Michigan State squad (16-13, 9-9) that is coming into the tournament as the winners of three of their last four games, including a 65-63 victory against Purdue in Mackey Arena on Feb. 20.
Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris believes that the single-elimination, sudden-death style of the tournament will be a boon to the collective psyche of the team.
“I really think it’s simple,” Harris said. “You win or you go home.”
Harris was a defensive force to be reckoned with in Saturday’s game, swatting three shots to go along with three steals. She will need to continue that defensive effort Thursday night to subdue the well-rounded Michigan State offensive attack, which is fresh off a 99-80 outburst against Penn State that saw four Spartans reach double figures in scoring.
The veteran leadership of Harris and senior guard Dominique Oden is of paramount importance in the high-stakes play of the tournament.
“Their confidence is gonna be a big thing,” head coach Sharon Versyp said. “Their confidence and swag has to uplift everybody else. That’s going to be a big key.”
Another Boilermaker expected to make an impact is junior guard Karissa McLaughlin. McLaughlin returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the past three games due to a leg injury. She was the catalyst to the Boilermakers’ offensive plans with 18 points, including four second-half 3-pointers.
The Boilermakers and the Spartans are 1-1 against each other so far this season. Purdue won 76-66 in East Lansing off the strength of a 24-point outing by McLaughlin.
Whoever wins the rubber match gets a trip to the tournament quarterfinals on March 6.