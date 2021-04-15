For the first time since 2006, Purdue is preparing to hand over the head-coaching reins of the women’s basketball program to a new face.
Former Marian University head coach Katie Gearlds made her first Purdue media appearance since her days as a player in a Tuesday press conference. The press conference also featured current head coach Sharon Versyp and athletics director Mike Bobinski.
Versyp said she told Gearlds in the past she could come back to Purdue any time she wanted as an assistant coach and even take over the program when Verysp thought about ending her career as a Boilermaker.
“I was trying to get (Gearlds) back here for a while,” Versyp said. “She’s done such a great job, and was able to be her own person and be a head coach. When another opening came up on the roster, it made great sense to bring someone like Katie in.”
Gearlds was having a particular run of success at Marian University when Versyp offered her a spot on Purdue’s bench, but Gearlds said she didn’t quite feel ready to take that next step. She felt she still needed room to grow on how to be a head coach and how to run a program.
Four years later, after collecting 227 wins, five DII tournament appearances and two DII Championships, Gearlds said she felt it was finally time to take the next step in her career and help her alma mater take the next giant leap as a program.
“The timing made sense to me,” Gearlds said. “Personally and professionally. I’m super excited to have the opportunity to learn from (Versyp) and learn what it is to run a Division I program.”
Gearlds said she feels her success at Marian and at the Division II level gave her the tools to be able to make a comfortable transition into Division I and Big Ten basketball. She felt the difference between the two programs was the level of competition, comparing her jump from the two schools to taking over a Fortune 500 company after running a small business.
Versyp and the rest of the basketball staff wasted no time getting Gearlds integrated with the program and giving her the responsibilities a head coach would have, while still allowing her to learn from her mentor and former coach at Purdue.
“Katie’s going to have a lot of responsibility: It’s going to be like having another head coach on the staff,” Versyp said. “Offensive, defensive and recruiting ideas, as well as the depth chart. There’s definitely a plan in place.”
Gearlds comes in with a new offensive philosophy compared to the slower pace Versyp liked to play with, and she said she is a believer in accelerating the tempo and providing a lot of opportunities to score on offense.
“I’m a firm believer in playing fast,” Gearlds said. “I like to push the tempo, I like to flow into offense, and I want to score a lot of points. Obviously we’ll be able to grind things out on the defensive end, but I want to be able to play fast and have kids that can score the basketball and think the basketball game.”
Gearlds had a much simpler approach to recruiting.
“You’ve got to have a thoroughbred when you go to the Kentucky Derby,” she said. “We’ve got to get out there and land those kids.”
Despite her lack of DI coaching experience, Gearlds has no doubt in her mind about her ability to run Purdue’s program.
“I’m ready,” she said. “Simple as that: I’m ready.
“I know this: Coach chose me for a reason, and I will not disappoint her.”