The Purdue women's basketball team had a quick start against Bowling Green, propelling them to a 79-73 victory Sunday in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers (3-1) were able to continually find their way past the Falcons' (4-1) defense to get shots in from the paint. Purdue ended the game with a 49% field goal percentage over Bowling Green's 40%.
Junior guard Brooke Moore scored 25 points for the team and proved that she was able to break though the Falcon's defense and get into the paint as well as make shots from beyond the arc. Moore led in points scored, 3-pointers made and successful free throws made.
"Each game (Moore) keeps continuing to get better and better," head coach Sharon Versyp said.
She shot 4-8 from the 3-point line.
The Boilers held comfortable lead for the majority for the game, but were outscored in the fourth quarter 22-17. This lapse allows the Falcons to narrow the lead to 2 points as the fourth quarter came to a close, but the Boilermakers were able to pull back ahead just as they did all afternoon.
"We just had to calm down and keep our composure," freshman guard Madison Layden said.
Of the 40 minutes played to two teams were only tied for 30 seconds, with Purdue leading the remainder the time.
Purdue will be back in action at 7 p.m., Thursday when it hosts Northwestern to start Big Ten play.
"I'm just excited for a new journey," Moore said
Game Notes:
- Purdue had 36 rebounds over Bowling Green's 31.
- The lead did not change.
- The Boilers had 15 turnovers.
- Moore was one assist away from a double double.
- The Boilermakers had a 45% field goal percentage.
