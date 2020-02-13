The Purdue women’s basketball team is looking to break a three-game losing streak as it moves forward to take on Wisconsin.
The team suffered a loss to No. 20 Iowa despite putting up 71 points on Sunday. Sophomore guard Kayana Traylor put up a career high of 21 points.
“It’s cool, I guess, but at the end of the day, we still lost,” Traylor said. “Wins and losses are more important to me than how I do by myself.”
To prepare themselves to play the Badgers, the Boilers have continued to watch film in order to study Wisconsin’s plays.
“The more you know what your opponent is going to do, then the easier it is to come out and be successful,” Traylor said.
The Boilers have been fairly successful against the Badgers in the past. Since 1999, Purdue has won 28 of the 36 meetings between the two.
“We’ve always had good battles against them,” head coach Sharon Versyp said. “Obviously when we’ve shot particularly well, great things happen there.”
The Kohl Center is a novel college venue because it also houses the Wisconsin ice hockey team. A portable floor is placed over the ice in order to convert it into a basketball court. The center is kept cold to keep the ice frozen. Versyp does not foresee this being a problem for the team or that it would need any extra preparation.
The Boilermakers will take on the Badgers at 8 p.m. tonight at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.