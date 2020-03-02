In the wake of a blowout loss to Ohio State, women’s basketball hopes to rebuild its collective confidence heading into this week’s Big Ten Tournament.
The Boilermakers (17-13, 8-10 Big Ten) focused on the positives after a 77-56 loss at the hands of Ohio State (18-11, 11-7). In a game that saw the Boilermakers go down early as they missed shots and defensive rotations, it was their aggressiveness in the full-court press that pushed the margin of defeat from 30 or more points down to just 21.
Senior guard Dominique Oden was the central figure in that press attack, snagging steals in back-to-back possessions late in the fourth quarter. Those turnovers created scoring opportunities that led to a 3-pointer and a blown call on a missed layup for junior guard Karissa McLaughlin.
“It makes the other team tired, it wears them down because you have to deal with 94 feet,” Oden said.
Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris captained the back line of the press and produced three blocks and three steals.
While the press was successful in the later stages by forcing turnovers that led to scoring opportunities, the Boilermakers were hamstrung throughout the game by an inability to create open shots and converted just 28.6% from the field.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, got to the rim at will and hit on 61.9% of their 2-point attempts. Ohio State forward Dorka Juhász in particular played well on the inside, to the tune of 16 points and 13 boards on 66% shooting.
The sophomore forward controlled the paint on the defensive end as well, swatting back three of Purdue’s shots to go along with two steals.
Juhász was a dominant force in the paint, but it was the Buckeyes’ propensity for breaking down the Boilermaker defense and getting to the basket for uncontested layups that pushed this game into blowout territory. Ohio State led 70-41 at the 6:27 mark in the fourth quarter, despite hitting only 3 of 16 shots from beyond the arc, and held a 20-plus lead for the majority of the second half.
Purdue was stifled on offense by a quickly-shifting Buckeye defensive rotation. Passes attempted across the key were either deflected or the Boilermakers’ shooting pocket was closed swiftly, leading to several wasted pump-fakes that could have been open jumpers.
One bright spot for the offense was McLaughlin, who led the team with 18 points in her first game back after suffering a leg injury in the team’s Feb. 9 loss to Iowa. Head coach Sharon Versyp praised McLaughlin’s confidence in her shot after missing time.
“We really need her to get back in rhythm,” Versyp said. “I was pleased that (in) hat second half, she started knocking down the shots, pushing off that leg even better.”
The Boilermakers will need performances like McLaughlin’s and Harris’ if they are going to advance in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.