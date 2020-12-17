The Purdue women's basketball team is preparing to start Big Ten play after a successful nonconference season.
The Boilermakers (3-1) won most of their early season games, even with difficulties scoring from beyond the arc and a problem with turnovers. Their most recent victory was over Bowling Green, which Purdue won, 79-73. 25 of Purdue's points came from junior guard Brooke Moore.
Moore has improved her stats in each game she's played.
"The main thing is to never become satisfied," Moore said. "Keep working and keep wanting to get better."
Moore transferred to Purdue this summer from Auburn, where she played for two seasons. While there her career high was 23 points in one game. Moore's 25 points against BGSU broke that record.
Non-conference games are now over for Purdue as Big Ten play commences this evening against No. 16 Northwestern.
Historically, the Boilermakers have been very successful over the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten). Since 1999, Purdue's record over Northwestern is 30-6 with a 19-game winning streak from 1999 to 2009. Last year, the Wildcats beat the Boilers 61-56 in the teams' only matchup of the season.
Northwestern has already started Big Ten play with a commanding win over Minnesota.
"I don't know if it's an advantage," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "They were able to get one under the belt and win so that was huge for them."
However, the Wildcats have only had two games to get their team playing as a unit and the Boilermakers have had four. Both teams have had shorter non-conference seasons than in a normal season
"This is their second game, this is our fifth game, so hopefully our games that we played before will continue to carry over to Thursday," Versyp said.
Purdue will play Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.