A packed Mackey Arena student section was filled not with screaming fans, but with indifferent spectators watching their phones.
The Purdue women’s basketball team played in front of a sold-out home crowd for the first time since 2000 on Sunday. While the crowd was impressive and led to a great atmosphere at times while the game was competitive, a large portion of the attendance was made up of students with a primary motivation of getting into future men’s basketball games.
The last time women’s basketball drew a sellout crowd, it was to honor a senior class that led the Boilermakers to a national championship.
The current team deserved to play in front of an arena of supportive fans after knocking off two ranked opponents on the road in a row. It could have drawn a good crowd of people there solely to support the women’s basketball program and its accomplishments. It wouldn’t have sold out. And that’s perfectly fine.
Purdue promoted the game against rival No. 2 Indiana as a “Golden Ticket” game, where the first 2,700 students in line would get a guaranteed spot in the highly coveted Paint Crew, which gets tickets to every home men’s basketball game and seats in the lower bowl of Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers kept it close throughout the first half but were outmatched talent-wise by the Hoosiers, who are one of the best teams in the country and ended up losing by 23 points.
When you’re trying to sell people on the fact that this women’s basketball program is on the rise and will be successful again soon, it makes all the sense in the world to find a way to get people in the door, even for just one game.
Using the unmatched demand for men’s basketball tickets to bring support to the women’s team succeeded in filling the stands. This year’s Golden Ticket game drew a crowdf of 14,876. The second highest attendance this season was 5,003. But the women’s basketball program has outgrown the need to be tethered to another team to get fan support, and doing so does a disservice to a program with a rich history of its own.
These aren't the Sharon Versyp days anymore. The program isn’t bleeding fans because the team’s a Big Ten bottom-feeder that hasn’t shown signs of improvement in years. They don’t have to lie about attendance figures by using tickets distributed rather than actual attendance, a fact confirmed by Purdue Athletics itself.
One of the main reasons I have covered women’s basketball over other sports is because I believe it has the potential for one of the best storylines in all of Purdue sports. This program reached the peak when it won a national championship in 1999 and has gradually lost momentum since. Under head coach Katie Gearlds, the Boilers appear to be back on track.
Nearly every time I've talked to people familiar with the program about what Gearlds, they inevitably say, “she has brought energy back to the program.”
They say a lot of other things as well — praising her coaching ability, her offensive schemes, her passion for coaching and how she connects with recruits and players on a personal level, but inevitably, it always comes back to energy and that's the biggest thing this program needed.
Gearlds still has a lot left to prove. She hasn’t had a full recruiting class come in yet. Her incoming class was rated in the top 25 by ESPN, but men’s basketball coach Matt Painter has proven there’s a bit more to on-court success than recruiting rankings.
She's facing a Big Ten that is rapidly becoming more competitive on the national level. It’s only a matter of time before that 1999 team loses the title of the only Big Ten women’s basketball team to win it all.
Indiana will be a force in the NCAA Tournament this year. Illinois shot its way into the top 25 in just one season under its new head coach. Iowa gets another year of Caitlin Clark and will probably find another basketball freak growing in some cornfield when she leaves. Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State are all national contenders as well. The Big Ten is stacked, making it all the harder for Gearlds to make waves.
She also has to prove to fans that she can and is bringing Purdue women’s basketball back to relevance and that it’s worth watching and supporting the team. That’s the area where she could maybe use the most help.
It’s one thing to rack up accomplishments and accolades; it’s another to get people to care that you’re doing it.
That's not the easiest sell to someone who has only been to the Golden Ticket games. “You see this team that’s been a bottom-feeder for years and didn’t even go to the NCAA Tournament last year? The team who your only experience with is watching it choke a win by missing a free throw one year and get throttled by more than 20 points the next? Yeah, that team. Go be a fan.” It’s dang near nonsensical.
It doesn’t really make sense until you start paying attention and see all the intangible things yourself: the different energy, the flashes where the team holds its own against better competition and even outperforms them, the buy-in from the people in the program into Gearlds’ vision and the dedication for bringing the program back to where it should be.
Those things are starting to bear fruit, as seen with the wins over Ohio State and Illinois, but there’s still a long way to go, which Gearlds has repeatedly stressed. Trying to rush the process of bringing back fan support takes away from the weight of what Gearlds has done and hopefully will do.
Instead of the first sellout crowd in forever be there to celebrate the Purdue women’s basketball program returning to the top of the sport after years of middling at best results and lethargic fan support, it happened because a crowd of students who wouldn’t be able to spell Gearlds correctly, if they knew her name at all, were there for an entirely seperate team.
If you’re going to tie in men’s basketball, don’t dangle one of the most coveted prizes in Purdue sports that also has a ton of monetary value over students’ heads while presenting the perfect circumstances to incite a free-for-all. And don’t overshadow a program trying to prove itself with the mess you created.
Give away free tickets. Do cool giveaways and theme nights. Offer cheap beer.
It makes sense to get people to go to a game and see how the program has changed so they buy in, but it’s time to find a different way to get butts in seats.