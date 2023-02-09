Lasha Petree led the way during Purdue’s 14-point win in her return to Piscataway, New Jersey.
Against her former team, the fifth-year guard dropped 17 in the Boilermakers’ dominant (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) 68-54 win over Rutgers (10-15, 4-9 Big Ten) which saw the Boilers leading for just over 38 of 40 minutes.
Cassidy Hardin was one of two other Boilers besides Petree to reach double-figure scoring, along with Rickie Woltman, who had 8 of her 10 points in the first half.
Hardin found all 12 points on attempts beyond the arc, knocking down 4 of 7.
Jeanae Terry led the Boilermakers in rebounds with eight, and tied with Abbey Ellis for most assists with five.
Rutgers was led in scoring by Awa Sidibe with 18, scoring 12 in the second half. The Boilers’ defense held the opponent to just 7 in the first quarter, and ended with 18 of their own.
Purdue will return to Mackey Arena on Sunday to face Northwestern. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will air on Big Ten +.