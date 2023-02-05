A sold-out Mackey Arena crowd wasn’t enough to vault Purdue over Indiana’s stifling defense.
The women’s basketball team (15-7, 6-6 Big Ten) lost to No. 4 Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) 69-46 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena crowd.
“We’re chasing those guys,” Gearlds said. “It used to be us there a long time ago and we have to go through moments like this so the message is always just be us.”
The sellout was the third in program history and the first since 2000, the season after the Boilermakers captured a National Championship victory. The announced attendance was 14,876, a program record.
“The walk down the tunnel today, it gave me chills,” Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds said. “I’m so thankful for our student section and our fans, but this is what it’s supposed to look like in our game.”
The Boilermakers kept up with the Hoosiers in the first half, responding to IU's scoring runs and keeping within striking distance, heading to the locker room down 31-26. Purdue scored just 2 points in the third quarter and allowed the Hoosiers to build a 22-point lead, putting the game out of reach as the fourth quarter wound down.
Purdue shot just 33% from the field and 19% from deep while also giving up 18 turnovers.
The Boilers came back from a 7-0 deficit to start the game.
Purdue’s first basket didn’t come until nearly the six minute mark. A 3-point shot made by senior guard Caitlyn Harper cut the lead to just 7-5 and got the Mackey crowd on their feet. Combined with a two-minute scoring drought for the Hoosiers, the Boilermakers cut the lead to 5 points midway through the first quarter.
Purdue then got sloppy with four turnovers and no points in four minutes, but senior guard Abbey Ellis hit a layup drawing a foul, which allowed the Boilermakers to creep back into the game only being down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
A 3-point shot made by Ellis at the end of the shot clock and a layup made by senior guard Cassidy Hardin gave the Boilermakers their first lead of the game at a point.
A 7-2 run by the Hoosiers gave them a 6 point lead nearing the end of the second quarter. However, a layup and one by junior guard Madison Layden cut the lead down to 3 points and got the Mackey crowd to erupt in cheers.
Indiana led 31-26 at the half with junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil leading the way for the Hoosiers with 13 points and four rebounds. Ellis led Purdue with 10 points and two rebounds. Harper was second with 7 points and three rebounds.
A 7-0 run by the Hoosiers in the first two minutes of the second half forced an early Purdue timeout. Hardin finally made a much needed bucket to put Purdue within 10 points, but that would be the only points of the quarter for the Boilermakers.
It was a struggle scoring for Purdue in the third quarter. The team went scoreless for over six minutes, hitting 0 of its 9 shots while giving up seven turnovers. The Hoosiers capitalized on their opportunities and led by 22 points at 50-28 at the end of the quarter.
“I think that at the start we got open shots and we just didn’t knock them down and that’s always tough,” Ellis said. “They really collapsed on our drives and I think we just needed to adjust to that collapse.”
Purdue sophomore guard Jayla Smith finally snapped the Boilermaker drought at the start of the fourth quarter, but a comeback would be a futile attempt as Purdue fell 69-46 to Indiana.
Senior guard Lasha Petree led the Boilermakers with 13 points and four rebounds. Ellis was second with 10 points and four rebounds.
“We just have to keep working hard and keep looking ahead and move forward,” Layden said.
During a first half intermission, former Purdue women’s basketball head coach from 1987-1996 Lin Dunn was recognized. Dunn won three Big Ten titles with the Boilermakers and currently serves as General Manager for the Indiana Fever WNBA franchise.
Purdue will take a trip to the east coast to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Thursday night at 7 p.m. This game will air on Big Ten Plus.