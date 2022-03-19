THE NOTES TO KNOW:
• Purdue advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round with a 78-56 win over No. 14-seed Yale on Friday afternoon at the Fiserv Forum.
• Matt Painter improved to 10-3 in first-round contests in the NCAA Tournament while at Purdue.
• Purdue improved to 43-32 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 16-13 under head coach Matt Painter.
• Purdue's 28 wins are now tied for the fifth most in a season in school history.
• Since the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Purdue is now 8-4 in March Madness.
• Purdue now has three wins in the NCAA Tournament by at least 22 points since 2018, tied for the most in the country with Duke and Villanova.
• Purdue's 10-win improvement from last year (18) to this year (28) is tied for the fifth-best improvement in school history.
• Purdue is now 5-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played in Wisconsin, including 3-0 in Milwaukee. The Boilermakers advanced to the 2017 Sweet 16 out of Milwaukee, defeating another Big 12 team -- Iowa State (80-76).
• Yale's 56 points were the fewest allowed to an opponent since Butler scored 48 on Dec. 18.
• Purdue's 27 made free throws were the most in an NCAA Tournament for Purdue since March 13, 1987, vs. Northeastern (31).
• Purdue's big three of Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 46 points, 23 rebounds and six assists.
• Jaden Ivey scored 22 points to become the first Purdue player since Glenn Robinson (1993 and 1994) to score at least 20 points in his first two NCAA Tournament games. He had 26 points in last year's contest with North Texas.
Thanks to @danajacobson & @CBSMornings for the story on the Ivey’s. Watch it here: pic.twitter.com/hI55PTg3sW— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 19, 2022
• Ivey needs three points to become the seventh Big Ten player in the last 30 years to have 600 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists and 30 steals in the same season. He needs just three points to become Purdue's third 600-150-100 player in school history (Caleb Swanigan, E'Twaun Moore).
• In 10 games played in March, Jaden Ivey is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In two NCAA Tournament games, Ivey is averaging 24.0 points per game.
• Trevion Williams moved into fourth place on Purdue's career rebounds list, now with 890 rebounds (Joe Barry Carroll - 1,148; Terry Dischinger - 958; A.J. Hammons - 930; Trevion Williams - 890).
• Trevion Williams has 108 assists on the season, the third most for a Big Ten player in league history who stands 6-10 or taller.
• Trevion Williams is one of two players in Purdue history with 1,300 points, 850 rebounds and 200 assists (Walter Jordan). Should he reach 900 rebounds (needs 10), he'd be first Purdue player with 1,300 points, 900 rebounds and 200 assists.
• Zach Edey is second nationally in field goal percentage (.653). He is one of four players in the last 30 years to average 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 25.0 minutes per game.
• Per 40 minutes, Zach Edey is averaging 30.5 points and 16.3 rebounds.
• Eric Hunter Jr., has made 27 of his last 46 attempts from long distance (.587), spanning 20 games.
• Sasha Stefanovic moved into Purdue's single-season top-10 list for 3-pointers made (84), making a pair against Yale.
• Purdue has three players with 100 assists this season, the first time since 2018 that Purdue has had three players with 100 assists. Purdue, Duke and Furman are only schools nationally with three players with 100 assists.
• Purdue is looking for its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in its last five tournament appearances, making the Sweet 16 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Only Gonzaga (4) and Michigan (4) have made each of the last four second-weekend appearances.
• Purdue is 25-0 when scoring 70 or more points this season. When held under 70 points, Purdue is 3-7 on the season.
• Purdue has made 203 more free throws (523 to 320) than its opponent, the third-best margin nationally (Oakland, Arizona).
• Purdue has had 30 runs of 10-0 or longer, compared to 11 by its opponents.
• Purdue has won 30 straight games when leading at halftime.
• Purdue is 146-12 under Painter when scoring 80 or more points, including 60-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season. Purdue has won 38 straight games when scoring 80 or more points.
• Purdue's 171 wins since the start of the 2015-16 season are the 11th most nationally.
• Matt Painter is looking for his sixth Sweet 16 appearance -- would rank 11th among active coaches.