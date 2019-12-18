The Purdue women’s basketball team used a dominating rebounding and second-half performance to blow out visiting Western Kentucky, 67-50, Wednesday afternoon in Mackey Arena.
The Boilers (8-3) out-rebounded the Hilltoppers (8-3) by 16, 44-28. They also outscored Western Kentucky by 10 in the third quarter, 18-8, and by 18-14 in the fourth.
Purdue was led by Karissa McLaughlin’s 17 points, with 12 of those in the last half.
For the game, the Boilers shot 24 of 56 from the field, including 5 of 16 from 3-point range. They were also 14 of 20 from the line.
The Hilltoppers were 18 of 53 – 4 of 17 from long distance – to go along with 10 of 15 from the line.
• Purdue is 5-0 on the season in Mackey Arena. It is now 80-59 off losses during the Coach Sharon Versyp era.
• The Boilermakers return to action at noon Saturday, when they host Bowling Green for the final game before the Big Ten season starts.
• McLaughlin scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
1,000-POINT CLUB
McLaughlin joined the 1,000-point club with her 3-pointer with 5:24 remaining in the fourth. The junior is the 18th Boilermaker to reach the milestone as a junior and the 21st to hit the mark in less than 100 games. The 79 games it took to reach 1,000 points tied Carol Emanuel, Katie Douglas and Dominique Oden for the fifth-fastest pace. McLaughlin is the third 1,000-point scorer on the current roster, joining Oden and Ae'Rianna Harris.
QUOTABLES
Head coach Sharon Versyp after the game…
Western Kentucky is a very good basketball team. They're all over the place to force turnovers, get deflections and score transitions baskets. We didn't allow that to happen today. We really locked down in the third quarter, holding them to just eight points. Our rebounding and defense were the keys for us today.
Versyp on McLaughlin's accolades…
To hit 1,000 points as a junior is incredible. She's playing fantastic basketball for us right now, and she's done that ever since she set foot on campus. I was glad she was able to do that in front of our fans in Mackey. She's got many more points to go.
Karissa McLaughlin on joining the 1,000-point club…
The feeling is amazing. To be able to reach that milestone with the support of the coaches, my teammates and fans is an incredible honor. I'm glad to be a part of the club at Purdue.
NOTES
• The Boilermakers notched their first win over Western Kentucky. The Lady Toppers hold a 2-1 series lead.
• McLaughlin has now hit at least one 3-pointer in 68 career games.
• Purdue put at least three players in double figures for the seventh time this season.
• The 50 points allowed tied the third fewest given up this season by the Boilermakers. It was the 93rd time in the Versyp era that an opponent failed to score at least 50 points.
• With six rebounds, Harris moved into second place in Purdue history with 902 boards.
• McLaughlin and Kayana Traylor led the way with five assists apiece, as Purdue notched 15 helpers.
UP NEXT
Purdue will close out the non-conference campaign against Bowling Green on Saturday at noon. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw on the court, which will be given to local charities. Santa Pete will be available for photos, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Purdue ugly Christmas sweater t-shirt.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.