Senior guard Karissa McLaughlin announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is heading to Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Excited for this next chapter! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/FF8q2H215o— Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) March 31, 2021
The announcement comes in the wake of McLaughlin's initial announcement on March 26 of her intent to enter the transfer portal.
Thank you Boiler Nation! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fB5XnSGIei— Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) March 26, 2021
A four-year player and a three-year starter, McLaughlin etched her name in the Purdue history books in a January 10 matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (26-3, 17-1) by breaking the Boilermaker women's record for made 3-pointers.
Her historic career was plagued by several injuries before and throughout the season. She ended up playing seven games this year, averaging 7.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 164 total minutes.
McLaughlin joins senior guard Kayana Traylor, senior center Fatou Diagne and senior forward Tamara Farquhar as players to announce their intent to transfer from the program.