After an up-and-down first three quarters, the Purdue Boilermakers made a series of defensive stops to beat Michigan State 69-59 on Sunday.
This game marked the Boilermakers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) second road game against a conference opponent Sunday. Their continued success from behind the arc allowed them to stay close to the Spartans (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) up until the fourth quarter.
Purdue has been launching long range shots all year. Coming into the game, Purdue led the big ten in 3-point attempts per game. Most of Purdue’s games have been decided from the 3-point arc, as they paired their rhythmic 3-point shooting with a strong perimeter defense. They stand second in the Big Ten in opponent 3-point percentage.
Sophomore guard Madison Layden took charge early on, hitting three shots from behind the arc at the start of the game. Her ability to take initiative on offense took attention away from other players, who built off Layden’s confidence to start heating up.
Purdue is ranked the 110th defensive team put of 356 division 1 teams by the Massey composite, an online computer rankings system that takes into account performances and strength of schedule.
Purdue set their sights on MSU’s senior guard Nia Clouden the second-highest scorer in the Big Ten. Clouden scored 50 points, a Michigan State record, against Florida Gulf Coast University earlier in the year. Last season the senior scored 23 points against the Boilermakers, using her strength in the paint to shoot 60% from the interior while forcing nine free throws from the Purdue defense.
Purdue handled Clouden well in the first quarter, limiting her points in the paint. Clouden finished with 7 points in the first half. Those would be her only points for the rest of the game.
Senior and former Boilermaker forward Tamara Farfquhar, who was one of four Purdue transfers at the end of last season, also started for the Spartans. She had 4 points, one assist and netted four rebounds in the first half.
Both teams came out cold into the second half scoring just one point each for the first five minutes.
Purdue had the chance to defeat the then-8th ranked opponent on the road against their first conference matchup against Maryland. The team came up short, however, missing crucial long range shots in the second half and closing the door on any hopes of an upset.
This game Purdue soon moved the offense to a more dynamic style as players chose to pass more than dribbling.
Going into the fourth quarter after a few layups by junior forward Rickie Woltman the Boilers were down just one point. Tides changed quickly and Purdue picked up the defensive intensity to close out.
Purdue will move on to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Mackey Arena this Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.