Indiana dominated Purdue in the second quarter and Purdue could not recover as the Hoosiers beat the Boilers, 66-45, Thursday afternoon in Mackey Arena.
The No. 18 Hoosiers (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten) were able to outperform the Boilermakers (5-5, 2-4) in almost every area. IU outscored Purdue in the paint, 40-16, outshot the Boilers 51% to 34% from the field and had more assists, 18-13. Purdue had more turnovers, too, 16-9.
After being tied at 15 early in the second quarter, the Hoosiers went on a 17-0 run to lead 32-15 at halftime. Purdue was held scoreless for the last eight and one-half minutes in the second 10-minute period of the game.
"Unfortunately, throughout that second quarter no shots fell," head coach Sharon Versyp said. Purdue was 1 of 15 from the floor and 1 of 3 from the line during the second quarter.
Six of Purdue's 16 turnovers came in the first half.
"At halftime we talked about it in the locker room," junior guard Kayana Traylor said. "We need to take care of the ball."
The Boilers were able to outrebound their opponent, but only just barely, 31-30.
This win for the Hoosiers will continue their winning streak to four games over the Boilermakers.
