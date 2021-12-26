“Free” is the operative word for the Purdue women’s basketball team as it moves to the next phase of a season that has been a bit of a surprise so far.
The Boilermakers (9-4, 0-2) have already surpassed their 2019-20 win total (7-16, 4-14).
In their last game – an 86-53 victory over visiting North Alabama on Tuesday – two players were asked to compare the start of this season with the last.
“It’s just free. That’s just the word I got. It’s just like we can be ourselves,” 5-7 senior guard Brooke Moore said. “It’s a system, but we are able to play at our strengths. Coach wants us to play to our strengths … Everybody is playing freely, everybody’s happy, it’s all just smiles. At practice we’re smiling, laughing; it’s just a great environment.”
Moore was 7 for 8 from the field and scored 17 points in 18 minutes in the win against North Alabama.
Teammate 6-4 junior forward Rickie Woltman agreed.
“Free is like the perfect word to describe it,” Woltman said. “I think everyone just feels more confident, just like being the player they are. Everyone is always just joking around in practice. We are serious, but we are free to laugh and have fun. It helps us to cheer for each other, just be happy for our teammates, which is really nice.”
Woltman had her first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's win. She has played in all 13 games this season, scoring 63 points. A season ago she appeared in 13 of the 23 games, when she scored just 13.
“I feel like we’ve all just been gelling well together,” she said. ”I think that everyone just has their day (on the court) and it makes us want to want to play hard for each other even more.”
For Moore, the progress the team has made under first-year coach Katie Gearlds is significant.
“Being 9-4 at Christmas break to celebrate in the locker room, so that is a big thing for us,” Moore said. “So, wanting to win and continuing to win is just going to motivate us more to win.”
Purdue was +17 in rebounding against North Alabama. In its early December Big Ten schedule, the team was outrebounded by 16 in losses to Maryland and Ohio State.
“We are undersized most days and we need to get better fundamentally at those things,” Gearlds said. “If we can get better defensively, we’ll find a way to manufacture enough points to have a chance. Obviously the Big Ten is going to be a grind, and I look forward to it.”
The team’s versatility – players forced to play different positions and to have different leading scorers from game to game – is something that impresses Gearlds. Woltman playing center when she was recruited as a forward, because of an injury to 6-6 sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle, is such an example.
“It’s the willingness to put everything aside and just find a way to win for Purdue,” she said. “That’s why being around this team has been so much fun.”
Also, Purdue’s bench was +36 in the North Alabama game.
“It’s going to take some pressure off Madd (Layton) and Cass (Hardin) and Abbey (Ellis), those kids who start for us and score the ball for us pretty well. But to be able to have that kind of production from the bench kinda takes that pressure off that first group.”
Through the first 11 games, Purdue is averaging 71.2 points a game. Last season, the team averaged 66.2 points.
Still, Gearlds has no illusions that the remaining conference games will be easy for this team.
“Back when I was playing, we were really pretty good and there were some not-so-good teams (in the Big Ten),” Gearlds said. “Even with those games, you would have to be able to bring it. And now the Big Ten is even deeper with some real high-quality basketball teams.
“It’s going to be a grind for us because we are not one of those high-quality basketball teams (yet). We are going to compete, we are going to play hard, and hopefully we are tough out to whomever we play.”
Purdue’s next two games – when it resumes conference play – are scheduled to be 9 p.m. Thursday at Wisconsin (3-9, 0-2) and 2 p.m. Jan. 2 hosting Rutgers (7-7, 0-2). Wisconsin canceled its Dec. 16 game with Eastern Illinois because of positive tests within the program.