The Purdue women’s basketball team will host Southern Illinois in the first round of the WNIT on Wednesday.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be played in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (16-14) last faced Southern Illinois (21-9) on Nov. 20, 2016, when the Boilers lost 64-61, in Mackey Arena. It had been six years since the Boilers had faced the Salukis. In a Dec. 20, 2020 matchup, Purdue won 75-36 in Mackey.

This season, Southern Illinois lost in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to Illinois State, 50-42. Illinois State went on to beat Northern Iowa, 50-48, to earn the tournament championship that catapulted the Redbirds into the NCAA Tournament.

Southern had won the regular-season conference championship with a 15-3 league record.

Should Purdue advance, it would play the winner of the Ball State vs. Marquette that is being played at 8 p.m., Wednesday in Milwaukee.

