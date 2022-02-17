The Boilermakers gained a much-needed bounceback victory against Illinois 70-54 Thursday night in Mackey Arena.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry found the recognition she deserved after an 11-point and 17-rebound performance, as fans chanted “MVP” to her at the end of the game, due to what Terry described as being in the right spot at the right time.
Her hard work and commitment to becoming the player she wanted to be, Terry said, ultimately led to the moment she shared with the “Tark Shark” student section.
“All year I wanted to be aggressive and confident,” Terry said. “Today just showed it. It was fun to hear it.”
Senior guard Brooke Moore led the Boilermakers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) in scoring, with 14 points and 3 rebounds. Freshman guard Ava Learn hit a season-high milestone with 12 points.
Moore expressed how proud she was of Ava’s performance in tonight’s game.
“She comes in, she plays big minutes on both sides of the floor,” Moore said. “She does a lot for our team, and she’s the loudest one on the bench.”
The Purdue women’s basketball team earned a close 32-31 lead over the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-16, 1-10 Big Ten) at the half Thursday night.
With the end of the season quickly approaching, both teams are looking to be at their best and make a final push for the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue came into this game with a bounceback mentality, after suffering a devastating 54-52 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Sunday afternoon. Illinois, on the other hand, was in the midst of a 7-game losing streak and will look to end it against the Boilermakers.
In their last meeting earlier in the season, Purdue beat Illinois 89-67 in Champaign. Junior guard Abbey Ellis had a career-high 21 points with six 3-pointers in that game and sophomore guard Madison Layden also had 19 points and five triples.
The Boilermakers managed to turn their fortunes around with quick, rhythmic strikes in the paint during the second quarter. Purdue’s 3-point attempts finally started to fall, as they were schemed open by head coach Katie Gearlds’ play calling. Meanwhile, Purdue’s guards became more fearless as they drove into the interior for contested baskets.
Senior guard Brooke Moore hit on a huge 3-point shot, tying the game at 21 points halfway through the second quarter. Senior guard Cassidy Hardin also hit a major 3-pointer, giving the Boilermakers their first lead of the game by a point. Moore continued to fearlessly charge to the basket just as Terry had so many times before.
Moore was sent tumbling onto Keady Court after she pushed past Illini guard and Chipola College transfer De’Myla Brown for an and-one layup, looking confident as ever as her teammates helped her from the floor.
This game marks Purdue’s annual Hammer Down Cancer game, and the Boilermakers wore pink uniforms to honor Breast Cancer survivors. Purdue associate head coach Beth Couture was honored at the beginning of the game, as she is a 13-year survivor of breast cancer.
The players’ jerseys were also auctioned off to the public to gather proceeds going toward the cancer research center at Purdue. Auction prices went as high as $1,000 for select jerseys, according to
Purdue fans were asked to “show their light,” by breaking glow sticks or turning on their phone’s flashlights, to honor those who are battling cancer. Fans waved their glow sticks and phone lights as Mackey’s lights were shut off.
It was a slow start for both teams, as the first bucket of the game didn’t come until two minutes of game time had passed. The first Boilermaker bucket didn’t fall until six minutes into the game. While Purdue shot 3 of 18 to start the game and Illinois shot 5 of 12, the Boilermakers managed to only find themselves down by four points to start the second quarter.
Purdue will move on to play Rutgers this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Jersey Mike’s Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
GAME NOTES:
- Purdue now leads the all-time series 64-18, which includes winning six straight at Mackey Arena.
- The Boilermakers swept the season series for the fifth time in the last six years.
- Against her former team, Jeanae Terry recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 17 rebounds.
- Terry pulled down 17 boards for the second straight game, matching her career high.
- Freshman Ava Learn reached double figures for the first time as a Boilermaker, scoring a career high 12 points.
- Brooke Moore's team-high 14 points marked her 14th double-digit game this season, all coming off the bench.
- Purdue held Illinois to 1-of-13 from beyond the arc, the fourth time this season limiting an opponent to one 3-pointer or less.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.