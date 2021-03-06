The Purdue women's basketball team closed out its undoubtedly strange season with its fifth-straight rivalry loss to No. 10 Indiana Saturday afternoon.
The game went 74-59 for the Hoosiers, who swept the Boilers to earn their ninth-consecutive victory this season.
Purdue's Feb. 28 win against Illinois was the only game separating this loss from the Boilers' (7-15, 4-14 Big Ten) eight-straight loss streak of the season.
As usual, the first quarter was back-and-forth and the score stayed largely even. The second quarter opened 17-17, and the Hoosiers (18-4, 14-3 Big Ten) began gaining traction with a few minutes left in the half.
The Hoosiers came out of the locker room strong in the second half by lengthening their lead to 6 points, and Purdue responded by turning the ball over on a shot-clock violation.
To Purdue's credit, it kept up with the Hoosiers more Saturday afternoon than in January, at least for most of the game.
"I'm incredibly proud of our effort today," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "I thought we stuck to our game plan, especially on the defensive end against one of the best teams in the country."
The Boilers had 10 offensive rebounds, compared to Indiana's nine, and seven steals — both of which prevented IU from running away with the lead in the second half.
Purdue's inability to score field goals is what did the team in. While the Boilers had more success from the free-throw line than the Hoosiers, Indiana totaled 49% in field goals, and Purdue couldn't improve past 40%. Shots from the arc weren't strengths for either team, but Indiana managed to knock down four — twice as many as Purdue in almost as many attempts.
"(Indiana) can really score in transition, and we weren't," Versyp said. "When we'd miss a shot, they'd come down and hit one."
Their fouls didn't do them any favors, though. From early on in the game, personal fouls committed by the Boilers spelled out bad news, sending Hoosier forward Aleksa Gulbe to the line three times in the first quarter. It got worse from there when Purdue tallied 10 fouls in the second half, allowing Indiana to take an extra 10 points from the line.
"We played for each other today," junior forward Kayana Traylor said. "Going up against a rival and one of the top teams in the conference and country, we fought for the entire 40 minutes."
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series 55-36 with a 21-18 mark in Bloomington.
• The Hoosiers retained the Barn Burner Trophy for the fifth straight year.
• Traylor touched double figures for 17th time this season, while Moore hit it for the 13th game.
• Diagne matched her previous career high of three rejections set Feb. 7, 2019, at Illinois.
• The Boilermakers lost the rebounding battle 37-36, but tallied 10 offensive boards to Indiana's nine.
• Madison Layden extended her 3-point streak to 20 games and her steals streak to 22 outings.
• Tamara Farquhar jumped back in double figures for the first time in eight games with 10 points to go along with six rebounds.
• Traylor's 19 field goal attempts were the second most of her career, behind 20 at Michigan State this earlier this year.
• Purdue shot a combined 53.1% in the first and third quarters compared to just 25.8% combined between the second and fourth.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will head to Indianapolis for the 2021 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. As of now, the Boilermakers are slated to play the 8:50 p.m. game as the No. 11 seed on Wednesday night on FS2.
Halftime Notes
The Purdue women's basketball team trails No. 10 Indiana at the half, in a closer matchup than the rankings difference would indicate.
The game is 34-29 at halftime, with IU taking the lead.
The first quarter was a characteristic 10 minutes for the Boilers (7-14, 4-13 Big Ten). The score between the two teams never surpassed a few points.
It wasn't so much that both teams played equally well as their weaknesses evened out. Indiana's (17-4, 13-2) ball-handling left something to be desired, as the team ended the half with four Boilermaker steals and 8 Purdue points off turnovers.
IU also had a four-minute scoring drought in the second quarter, but instead of capitalizing on the moment, the Boilers missed six of their next eight shots.
Purdue was not without its faults, and errors became more apparent as the game wore on.
Despite five attempts, Purdue didn't have any successful 3-pointers in the first half and finished the half shooting 13-for-33. This scoring problem allowed the Hoosiers to begin to pull away near the end of the second quarter.