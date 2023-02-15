Three of the five Purdue golfers finished in the top five of a 96-golfer field.
The Purdue women’s golf team returned from New Orleans as the victors of the Tulane Classic. The Boilermakers finished four strokes ahead of second place.
The tournament victory is the first for the program since 2018, when the Boilermakers won the Illini Women’s Invitational.
The Boilers got out to a full 16-shot lead after the first two rounds on Sunday and Monday, coming in at 11-over and 3-under par, respectively. A 313 (+25) third round narrowed the gap between them and runner-ups Tulane and Incarnate Word, but the Boilers were able to hang on due to the strength of their 3-under second round, which was the best of the entire tournament by a full six strokes.
Head coach Zack Byrd said the weather was good on Monday, which led to lower scores across the board, but the team’s performance still stood out.
“That was probably the most complete round of the season,” Byrd said. “And to do that early in the second round of the spring is really good. I think that shows that they did a lot of really good things in the offseason.”
Byrd noted that Danielle du Toit was the only golfer there to have been in the position to have to hold onto a lead. The team struggled on the front nine, even losing the lead at one point, but bounced back on the final four holes to retake the lead and win the tournament.
Ashley Kozlowski finished second overall, a career best, behind Tulane’s Carla Bernat, who was playing on her home golf course. In her first two rounds, the junior golfer went over par just six times and hit in eight birdies.
“She probably hit (the ball) the best this week I’ve ever seen her hit it,” Byrd said, noting that she had put in a lot of work on putting. “Really happy to see what she’s doing and how hard she’s working carry over.”
She also recorded an eagle on the par-5 11th hole in the third round. Kozlowski hit 4-under on par 5s, the second best of the tournament.
Du Toit tied for third overall, just two strokes behind Kozlowski. Her second round, a 3-under par, was the second best of the three-day tournament. She went over par just twice and recorded a birdie on four of the last seven holes.
“It was good to see her emotions stay in check, which is something that she’s really worked hard on and not getting too excited when she’s playing well,” Byrd said. “I think that’s why she had her best finish she’s ever had in her career. As hard as Ashley’s worked on her putting, Danielle has worked on her wedges and her mental game and I think it showed tremendously this week.”
Momo Sugiyama tied for fifth with an 8-over par performance. The sophomore came in 5-over par in the first and third round but recorded a 2-under par in the second.
Kan Bunnabodee competed in her first tournament since May, when surgeries on her Achilles tendon and heel spurs on both feet took her out of action. The senior golfer was in seventh after round two but dropped to 17th after an 8-over par round three. Byrd said she was frustrated after her final round but that competing at the tournament was an accomplishment in itself.
“I don’t care how good a shape you’re in, if you haven’t walked 54 holes in eight months, there’s going to be a little fatigue in those surgery areas,” he said. “I think it showed in her swing a little bit, but she’s such a competitor that she was grinding it out for the team because she knew that we needed her to finish the win off. ”
Byrd said while Bunnabodee hasn’t fully recovered yet, she is far ahead of schedule and reminded her of that after the match. He gave her the option of competing as an individual, but Bunnabodee wanted to compete with the team.
“It’s a huge gift for this team to get her back just for her leadership and her emotion and her fight for the team,” he said.
Freshman Nitisha Manikandesh competed in her first tournament as a Boilermaker and finished tied for 69th.
Redshirt freshman Jade Gu participated as an individual to focus on the mental aspect of the game, Byrd said. Gu finished tied for 49th, falling from the 16th spot after a 13-over par third round. Despite the disappointing final round and participating as an individual, Byrd said she was pivotal to the team’s success.
“After her probably worst college round of her career, she sprinted out onto the golf course to watch her teammates and cheer us on,” he said. “We were a little down on the back nine and she brought some really good energy. I really think it was one of the main reasons why we turned things around because she was out clapping and really boosted the whole team up.
“So I can’t thank her enough as a coach because of how she handled that yesterday.”