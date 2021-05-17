Only a few days after canceling the NCAA regional event, the Purdue women's golf team has found a way to continue the season through a new classic hosted by Barstool to make up for the one recently canceled by the NCAA.
Not long after the cancellation, Barstool personality Riggs, whose real name is Samuel Bozoian, posted a video on his Twitter account announcing that he is organizing a tournament for the teams and players eliminated.
So far, five Purdue golfers have committed to the classic per Riggs' barstool Twitter account. Ashley Kozlowski, Danielle Du Toit, Sifat Sagoo, Kan Bunnabodee and Inez Wanamarta are slated to play on May 27th and 28th in Phoenix.