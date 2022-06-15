With a career that includes winning a national championship in 2021, Zack Byrd has been named the new head coach for Purdue Women's Golf.
One of the top recruiters in the country, Byrd takes over the Boilermakers after the retirement of 25-year head coach Devon Brouse.
"We are excited to introduce Zack Byrd as our new head women's golf coach, and we look forward to welcoming him, his wife, Alison, and children, Payton and Avery, to West Lafayette," Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski said in a news release Wednesday. "Through the search process, Coach Byrd's focus, approach and energy for building a championship women's golf program stood out to us, and we're confident he'll create a culture of success that will honor the proud tradition of Purdue Women's Golf."
Byrd spent the past four seasons at Ole Miss, serving as assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach after the team's 2021 national title. The Rebels captured the 2021 NCAA National Championship, the first ever by a women's team in school history.
"I am elated to join the Purdue family," Byrd said in the release. "After spending five minutes on the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, you can see why Purdue has a prolific golf history. I look forward to carrying that rich tradition into the future."
A well-known recruiter internationally, Byrd brought some of Europe's best players to Ole Miss to turn the Rebels into a national powerhouse. Spending a decade as a professional golfer himself allowed Byrd to connect with players looking to reach the highest level of the sport.
Byrd joined Ole Miss in the spring of 2019, making an immediate impact with the Rebels. Ole Miss progressed throughout the campaign, playing its best golf at the right time.
Byrd and the Rebels captured the SEC Championship, the first conference title in program history. Throughout the championship, Byrd walked alongside Macy Somoskey, who played an astounding 63 holes during the match play portion of the tournament, resulting in three match-deciding victories. Ole Miss rode the momentum into the NCAA Norman Regional, playing well enough to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Rebels placed 14th on the national stage, a then-program best.
Byrd's second season at Ole Miss featured four team tournament titles, another school record for a single season.
Before venturing south to Mississippi, Byrd served as an assistant coach at Colorado State. He helped the Rams post their best fall three-round average (292.1) since 2011. Colorado State had four top-10 individual finishes in their four fall tournaments in 2018. The Rams won the Ron Moore Women's Intercollegiate with a four-under 860, the second lowest three-round score in program history.
Before transitioning to coaching, Byrd spent 10 years as a professional golfer. Ending his playing career on South Africa's Sunshine Tour, he finished 44th on the money list while making the cut at the 2018 BMW SA Open.
Byrd gained full status for the 2018 campaign after finishing runner-up for Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year in 2017. That season, he posted a 70.98 stroke average with seven top-20 finishes and three top-10s. A second-place finish at the Investec Royal Swazi Open, that included a 63 in the final round, helped Byrd break into the Top-700 of the world rankings.
Byrd qualified for the Canadian PGA Tour in 2015 and also competed on the PGA's China and Latin America tours. He held conditional status with the Web.com Tour in 2014, as well as the Nationwide Tour in 2012 and Web.com Tour in 2013 after again making the final stage of Q School.
Byrd is a 2009 graduate of Coastal Carolina University, where he was a five-year member of the men's golf team. As a freshman, he won the Big South Conference individual championship and was named Big South Freshman of the Year. During his time at Coastal, he helped lead the Chanticleers to three NCAA Championship berths alongside 2016 U.S. Open Champion Dustin Johnson.
Byrd posted his best season of collegiate golf as a senior, collecting Third Team All-America honors by PING and Golfweek. That same year, he was the Big South Player of the Year and Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and he broke the school record for lowest round with a 9-under 63. Byrd was also a two-time GCAA All-America Scholar in his junior and senior seasons.
In 2015, he was inducted in the Coastal Carolina Hall of Fame.
Joining Byrd in the move to West Lafayette is his wife, Alison, and their two daughters, Payton, 6, and Avery, 4.