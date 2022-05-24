After entering the tournament ranked No. 45, Purdue battled to finish No. 12 nationally at the women’s golf national championship Monday.
The end of the season also marks the end of head coach Devon Brouse’s 40-plus year coaching career, 25 of which were with Purdue.
The Boilermakers finished ahead of five teams that were ranked in the Top 10 of the Golfstat national rankings, according to Purduesports.com. Purdue finished 37 over par, seven behind the No. 8 team (the top eight teams advance to the next round of the tournament).
Purdue was one of two Big Ten teams at the championship, along with Michigan, which did not advance past the third round.
It was not an easy road for the Boilermakers. The team placed eighth at the Big Ten championships but received an at-large bid for the NCAA regionals at Stanford.
Purdue made the most of its opportunity, winning a playoff with Northwestern to earn a spot at the NCAA Championships.
Fifth-year Inez Wanamarta tied for ninth overall with four other golfers. The finish was Wanamarta’s eighth Top 10 finish in her career, which came in her final tournament. Wanamarta scored a 291, good for three under par.
Sophomore Ashley Kozlowski led Purdue on the final day of competition, scoring a 71, which was one under par. Kozlowski scored a team-high five birdies during the competition.