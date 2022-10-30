The Boilermakers picked up a pair of top-15 finishes at their final competition of the fall season.
Women’s golf finished 10th of 18 teams at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina, Sunday. Sophomore Momo Sugiyama and fifth-year Danielle du Toit finished 12th and 13th overall, respectively.
Sugiyama finished 3 under par and led all 96 golfers in par-5 scoring, a Purdue press release reads. Her 4-under first round was the best of any Purdue golfer.
Following Sugiyama was du Toit with a 2-under performance. Her consistent performance included two 1-under rounds and one on-par.
Junior Ashley Kozlowski had the Boilers' second best round in round two with a 3 under par. Kozlowski tied for 49th overall.
Redshirt sophomore Jocelyn Bruch and senior Daniela Ballesteros finished 15-over and 16-over, respectively, to round out the team’s performance.
The competition wraps up the Boilers’ fall season. The team picks up again Feb. 12 at the Tulane Classic.