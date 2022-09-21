Purdue women’s golf entered the third and final round tied for ninth with Maryland, ultimately finishing just one stroke above of the Terrapins, falling to 10th place.
Five Boilermakers traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Purdue’s season opener Monday and Tuesday, competing in the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate with 14 other teams.
Head coach Zack Byrd said the late fall in the rankings was tough, but he did take away positives from the team’s response.
“Sometimes this early in the season, teams don’t understand what a loss means yet, and they were not happy, which is good,” Byrd said. “That’s a good sign that they’re hungry and they understand that every shot matters. I think when they look in the mirror, even though we lost by one shot coming down the stretch, they won’t make those mistakes later in the season.”
Two golfers making their Boilermaker debut had the lowest scores of the team: transfer sophomore Momo Sugiyama and redshirt freshman Jade Gu.
Sugiyama finished the competition 1 over par, going 3 under par (68) in the final round with no bogeys to cement her performance. Sugiyama tied in 21st of 78 golfers at the event.
Sugiyama, who transferred from Hawaii, was the first golfer Byrd signed on after coming to Purdue.