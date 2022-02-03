The Purdue women’s golf team kicked off its 2022 spring season this week at the Big Ten Match Play Championships and came home with a second place finish.
After coming out on top against Indiana in the quarterfinals and beating Wisconsin in the semifinals, Purdue was ultimately defeated by Northwestern in the championship round due to difficulties rallying back from early mistakes and point deficits.
Purdue finished in second place out of the 10 teams in the tournament, gauging the strength of conference teams and getting an idea of how the team may fare in the upcoming season. In the previous fall 2021 season, the team played in four tournaments, with their best finish being third place in the Illini Invitational.
All teams were scheduled to play two rounds of 18 holes on Monday in Palm Harbor, Florida, where the high temperature was 63 degrees and sunny – a distinct difference from the weather in West Lafayette.
The first round of the day began with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. where Purdue found themselves pitted against fellow state rival Indiana, who they routed in 5-1 victory. Then they edged out Wisconsin in a 3-2-1 victory that afternoon.
In their first match against Indiana, both redshirt freshman Jocelyn Bruch and graduate student Inez Wanamarta provided a strong start for the Boilermakers. The two golfers took early leads because of their consistent play, and their opponents couldn’t catch up.
Junior Daniela Ballesteros and senior Danielle Du Toit found their respective rhythms after some initial struggles on the first few holes. Both golfers held commanding leads on the back nine.
Not a single Purdue golfer took the first lead against their opponent in the second match against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers finally saw their first lead of the afternoon by the 10th hole after Bruch, Wanamarta and junior Sifat Sagoo overtook their opponents.
Scores remained close for the remainder of the match. It was eventually called short due to the onset of darkness. The current scores reflect the outcome of the match, even though teams still had another four holes to play. Typical U.S. Golf Association rulings in this situation state that players should either finish the hole they’re on or mark their ball as it lies and resume play the next day.
Bruch and Wanamarta again pushed Purdue to a great start in the finals against Northwestern. They won their first two holes, taking a commanding lead they would keep for all 18 holes.
As Sagoo and senior Thitapa Pakdeesettakul struggled to get the better of their opponents late in the match, the Boilermakers needed key victories in the final stretch from their last two golfers, Du Toit and Ballesteros, who were down by one and two points, respectively.
The Wildcats ended up surpassing Purdue, holding a 4-2 lead over the Boilermakers after the 14th hole. Either both golfers needed to tie their opponents, or just one of them needed to overtake the lead.
On the 15th hole, Northwestern opponents senior Kelly Sim and sophomore Jennifer Cai both birdied the par five while Purdue’s golfers bogeyed and double bogeyed it, making it impossible to come back and ensuring a Northwestern victory.
Purdue’s next match will be played in mid-February at the Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Florida. The game will be hosted at the Duran Golf Club, where they will be competing against 14 other teams.
For the upcoming winter months, the golf team has four more invitationals all in warm southern states. Most of the invitationals are primarily non-conference play but are generally tougher opponents, based on Golfstat rankings.