The women's golf team wrapped up the season with a second-place finish in the Let Them Play Classic.
The Boilermakers shot 4-under 644 par after playing all 54 holes. Purdue and North Texas, who took first place, were the only teams to finish all three rounds under par.
Junior Danielle du Toit took home the third-place trophy and had the highest finish of all the Boilers playing. Du Toit started the final day of play in fourth place but rallied to end the classic alone in third with a 3-under par 213 after all three rounds.
The only other top five finish came from sophomore Sifat Sagoo. Sagoo fought her way to tie in fourth after starting the second day tied at 10th.
Sophomore Kan Bunnabodee finished in 14th, senior Inez Wanamarta ended the classic in 28th, and freshman Ashley Kozlowski wrapped up the Boilermaker roster with a tie in 38th.