The Purdue women’s golf team finished one shot shy of sixth place at the Big Ten Championships.
After falling behind in the second round, the Boilermakers climbed four spots on the leaderboard to finish in eighth place with a final tally of 898. Michigan and Michigan State finished with an 897 just edging out the Boilers.
Six of the teams, including No. 45 Purdue, were ranked in the top 50 nationally. The tournament winner was unranked Illinois, which earned its first ever Big Ten Championship win in program history.
In her first ever Big Ten Championship, sophomore Momo Sugiyama claimed the best finish for Purdue, tying for 13th. She was one of just three golfers to go two under par in the first round, tying her for first in that round.
A par on the final hole helped keep her in the top 15 after going 10-over in the second round, which saw the field having to fight through cold and wet conditions at the Fox Chapel Course in Pittsburgh. Sugiyama’s round was marred by a pair of double bogeys, and one triple on a par-3 hole.
Only eight golfers had an under-par round, one of whom was junior Ashley Kozlowksi. She finished tied for 20th, earning her fourth top-20 finish of the spring.
Purdue found much of its success on par 3s, averaging the best scores of the competition on those holes. Kan Bunnabodee excelled on the short stretches, averaging a par on them. Only four golfers in the conference tournament shot better on par 3s.
Bunnabodee finished tied for 34th, having her best round on the final day with a three-over par, the same as Danielle du Toit who finished tied for 65th.
The Boilermakers now wait for the NCAA Selection Show at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to see if they will compete at an NCAA Regional.