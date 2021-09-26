It took until the very last second for one of Purdue's premier scorers, senior forward Sarah Griffith, to make a big-time play and keep the Boilermakers in Big Ten contention with a clutch goal to turn what looked like a loss into a 2-1 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes in overtime Sunday afternoon.
Despite several tries to jumpstart the offensive motor Purdue (8-1-2, 3-0-0 Big Ten) had built up in its past 10 games, the team seemed to have finally run out of gas against a tough defensive team in the Hawkeyes (7-2-2, 1-2 Big Ten).
The Boilermakers' defense held on for long, but not long enough to stop what looked like a 1-0 loss against a Big Ten rival.
After a hot start that saw most of their improved shot attempts connect, the Boilermakers are already two games away from tying their Big Ten win total from last season while tripling the total amount of goal-scorers. Griffith has already surpassed her scoring total in three less games, while a new star in sophomore forward Emily Mathews emerged to take second place on the team with four goals.
In her first game back as a starter, freshman forward Megan Hutchinson played with a relentless will to attack the goal and force her way past Hawkeye defenders. While the forward was able to get to the back line, the Iowa line would never let her find the ideal spot for an open strike, sending the ball back to midfield at just the right moments whenever she was in their vicinity.
The stark Hawkeye defense managed to lock down one of Purdue's most-improved goal scorers in Mathews, who tried again to use her speed to fly past the defensive line. The line's experience, along with a speedy pair of midfielders coming in to help them out, kept Mathews and the rest of the Purdue offense in check.
Despite slowly circling Purdue's defense and acquiring a large chunk of possession time, Iowa's offense just couldn't seem to find the location of the net. The Hawkeyes fired 17 shots, three of which were on goal, while Purdue tried for 17 attempts with five on goal.
That didn't mean Purdue didn't keep its aggressive ways on both sides of the field. The Boilermakers racked up 10 fouls after chipping and slide-tackling away to try and take possession away from the Hawkeyes.
Their attempts would be for naught, however, as a shot from Iowa forward Alyssa Walker would be just too fast to save despite bouncing off senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova.
Where others had tried, Griffith prevailed. She scored a game-saving goal with just seconds remaining, setting up a final score from senior forward Teagan Jones with two minutes remaining in overtime.
The "Folk Field Fanatics," a student group of Purdue soccer fans who are growing in reputation as the season goes on, made yet another appearance on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The fans made a majority of the noise from the stands, again hitting the sideline barriers to keep the energy of the stadium alive.
Purdue will attempt to continue its offensive momentum in a Big Ten matchup against Michigan Thursday at 7 p.m. Fans can stream the game on BTN+ or watch the game free of charge at Folk Field.