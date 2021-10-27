A breakout regular season ended with Purdue's fourth consecutive ranked placement this year along with two weekly player honors, according to a Purdue press release.
National polls, weekly awards & tournament tickets on sale, get caught up on the Boilermakers! ⬇️#️⃣ Ranked a 4th straight week🙌 B1G honor for Marisa Bova #MoSaysNo️⚽️ National accolade for Emily Mathews🎟 Tourney Tickets on Sale! https://t.co/RYgQxwDuxR#BoilerUp 🚂⚽️— Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) October 26, 2021
The Boilermakers (13-3-2, 8-2-0) first pushed their way into the United Soccer Coaches poll after fighting through two close games against the then-ranked Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers, going 1-1 against the then-top ranked teams. Purdue never looked back after cracking the top-25, winning four of its last five games on route to the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue's 13 wins is tied for the fourth-most in a single Purdue season while being their best record since 2007, when the Boilermakers went 20-2-3 behind three double-digit goal scorers and just 12 goals allowed from then-junior goalkeeper Jenny Bradfisch.
The Boilermakers were also ranked No. 23 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, placing one spot behind a Big Ten rival in Michigan.
Coming off a pair of shutouts last week, Marisa Bova has been named the #B1GWSoc Goalkeeper of the Week! She's just the 4th player in Big Ten history to earn 3+ career goalkeeper of the week honors.Congratulations, Marisa! #MoSaysNo 🙌#BoilerUp 🚂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2dBFtwqdBp— Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) October 26, 2021
Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova, who allowed just 16 goals this year, won Goalkeeper of the Week after being an important part of two shutout wins against Northwestern and Indiana in the final week of the season. Her seven saves in the two games helped keep opposing offenses at bay long enough for three Boilermakers to score key goals and keep the Golden Boot in West Lafayette.
Bova continued to etch her place in Purdue soccer history this season. She is currently tied for second in career shutouts with 19, fifth in career saves with 207, fourth in career wins with 27 and second in career save percentage with .805.
Sophomore forward Emily Mathews found a place in the Top Drawer Soccer team of the week after assisting every goal scored last week against Northwestern and Indiana, according to the release.
Though she had put herself in the Big Ten spotlight with her improved scoring ability, Mathews was recognized for assisting two game winning goals and earned her first multi-assist game of her career on route to seven assists on the season and nine in her career.
Purdue's stellar season will continue in the Big Ten tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-7-2, 4-4-2 Big Ten) this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Folk Field. The Boilermakers won their last matchup against the Buckeyes in mid-October, scraping by with a score from senior forward Sarah Griffith just seconds into overtime. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.