Purdue soccer coach Drew Roff announced today that eight student-athletes have committed to join the Boilermakers for the 2021 season.
This year's signing class features Sydney Boudreau, Elizabeth Droner, Gracie Dunaway, Sydney Hunt, Megan Hutchinson, Sara Kile, Abigail Roy and Olivia Simmons.
"We are really looking forward to the 2021 class joining us in West Lafayette next fall," Roff said. "They are a talented and well-rounded group of eight, and they fit in extremely well with our team culture and our style of play. Individually, they bring some special qualities in terms of technical ability, tactical understanding and athleticism. However, what makes this a special group is that they all really love to play the game and they all love to compete.
"Those intangibles will contribute tremendously to their development throughout their careers, and also will make them a very fun group to coach."
The future Boilermakers come to West Lafayette from six different states, including three from Illinois and one from Indiana. The class, which will don the old gold and black uniforms for the first time in the fall of 2021, includes three forwards, two midfielders, two defenders and one goalkeeper.