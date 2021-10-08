After a rainy 2-1 match against the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers, the Purdue women’s soccer team is officially ranked 25th in the nation.
Even though the computer RPI has had them ranked in the top 25 for a couple weeks now, the Boilermakers (9-2-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are now being recognized.
This year’s senior class is a significant contributor to that accomplishment, head coach Drew Roff said after the Wisconsin match.
“Front to back our senior group; Marisa Bova, Skylurr Patrick, Maya Lambert, Teagan Jones and Sarah Griffith are fantastic to see play,” Roff said. “So many veteran players stepping up and giving us that leadership.”
“I thought Skylurr Patrick did an outstanding job shutting down Wisconsin’s right side,” he said.“Maya Lambert and the whole back line did a nice job keeping composed.”
Despite the new ranking, the team is determined not to get ahead of themselves.
“We are focusing on the things we can control,” Roff said about the team’s reaction to the ranking.
Currently, the team is getting ready to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3-3) Sunday. While the Gophers are near the bottom of the Big Ten standings this season, they have created havoc for the teams they’ve faced.
“Any time a team scores 4 goals against Penn State and Ohio State, that is something you have to look at,” Roff said.
The Boilermakers’ goalkeeper, Marisa Bova, will be key on defense once again, as Minnesota is currently third in corners taken in the Big Ten. Bova leads the Big Ten with 67 saves this season.
Another standout, freshman defender Gracie Dunaway, looks to continue her streak of strong performances. Dunaway has been a key contributor, leading the team in assists in her first year with the team.
Dunaway said that she has felt very welcomed by this senior class.
“It’s intimidating coming in as a freshman, but I have definitely gained more confidence the more that I have been able to contribute,” she said.
Look forward to seeing this senior class the rest of the season, especially against Minnesota, as the game marks Senior Day for the team.