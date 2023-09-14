Morale on the soccer team skyrocketed after Megan Hutchinson’s tie-breaking goal won the game against Western Kentucky last Sunday.
This upcoming Sunday, Purdue’s soccer team (3-5-0) will face its first Big Ten foe of the season: the Northwestern Wildcats (6-0-2). They’re gearing up for the conference season and will spend Thursday practicing in lieu of a game.
Last year, the Wildcats had a successful campaign and made it to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
“Obviously, they had success last year,” Purdue head coach Drew Roff said. “10 starters that returned to a team that went to the third round NCAA tournament and lost to the eventual champions UCLA. They have a lot of talent.”
The Boilers had a rocky pre-conference season. They had ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Western Kentucky.
Junior captain Abigail Roy, who was standing outside the locker room before practice Wednesday afternoon, said she thinks “things will go their way.”
Roy said the recent win has improved the team's morale and that the season can be turned around. Sunday was "the start of something new.”
“The win streak starts now,” Roy said. “We want to finish in the top five in the Big 10.”
Roff said the biggest difference between conference and non-conference play is the level of intensity.
“In Big Ten play, everybody just literally treats every game like a championship game,” Roff said. “You go play Central Florida or Colorado, they’re massive games but there’s not a lot of familiarity, not a lot of history.”
Fans can attend the game at Folk Field at 1 p.m. or stream it on Big Ten Plus.